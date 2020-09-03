In the wake of the heroic battle to save Windsor during 2019’s Kincade Fire, local Denise Dixon launched a scholarship fund and eventual nonprofit to help fund potential firefighters in training at the Santa Rosa Junior College.
Windsor Thanks provides scholarship assistance to SRJC students who are enrolled in the Fire Technology Program at the SRJC Public Safety Training Center in Windsor, which is responsible for most local fire fighter training.
“With the continued fire threats around us, it is more important than ever to both show our support to our local firefighters and help bring up the next generation of our courageous defenders,” Dixon said.
She had planned on doing outreach on the anniversary of Kincade, but as the Walbridge Fire crept closer, Dixon felt she should start earlier.
“I was expecting to publicize Windsor Thanks once again on the anniversary of last year’s event but now may be the more appropriate time,” she said. “Windsor Thanks has so far donated over $50,000 to a perpetual scholarship fund for the SRJC Fire Academy. We are aiming for $100,000 as a way to do more than just talk about our appreciation.”
Tax-exempt donations to the Windsor Residents Firefighters Appreciation Fund may be made in three ways: (1) Send a check payable to the SRJC Foundation for the Windsor Residents Firefighters Appreciation Fund to: SRJC Foundation, 1501 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; (2) online donations at: santarosa.edu/foundation. Click on donate button, in donation category drop-down menu select other, type in Windsor Residents Firefighter Appreciation Fund; or (3) make a deposit at Exchange Bank into the Windsor Thanks account.
All donations, wherever deposited, will go toward scholarship for firefighter training at SRJC. All donations are tax deductible. (FIN # 94-1735861)
