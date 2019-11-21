Fall Festival—Fun abounded at the re-do of the Windsor Education Foundation’s Harvest Festival as kids of all ages enjoyed the carnival-style games and attractions to help raise money for the WE Foundation and by extension, local schools. The event had originally been scheduled for Oct. 26, but had been cancelled due to the Kincade Fire and evacuations. As a result, many of the games had a Halloween theme. The re-do of the Harvest Festival was run in conjunction with the Windsor Together concert to celebrate the town’s escape from the worst of the fire damage. The concert featured local favorites The Dylan Black Project. Photos Heather Bailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Baker stars in national Holiday Baking Championship
- Returning stray pets after Kincade
- Windsor Together
- So you think you can dance live, Nov. 24
- Jaguars looking to move up in rough and tumble NBL hoops chase
- Raptors all around us, Nov. 26
- There’s no place like home
- Halloween Take 2
- Windsor Lions Club all you can eat crab and shrimp feed, Jan. 25
- Welcome Back
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.