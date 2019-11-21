Fall Festival—Fun abounded at the re-do of the Windsor Education Foundation’s Harvest Festival as kids of all ages enjoyed the carnival-style games and attractions to help raise money for the WE Foundation and by extension, local schools. The event had originally been scheduled for Oct. 26, but had been cancelled due to the Kincade Fire and evacuations. As a result, many of the games had a Halloween theme. The re-do of the Harvest Festival was run in conjunction with the Windsor Together concert to celebrate the town’s escape from the worst of the fire damage. The concert featured local favorites The Dylan Black Project. Photos Heather Bailey

