Happenings in and around town in Windsor
"Big Joe" is coming to town
In a statement on June 6, the town of Windsor announced the installation of a new sculpture in the roundabout located at Windsor Road and Old Redwood Highway. The installation will take place on Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 10 a.m. The red, geometric sphere titled “Big Joe” was created by artist Peter Forakis and has been on display at Paradise Ridge Winery in the Geometric Reflections exhibit since 2016. It survived the devastating 2017 Tubbs Fire, which also destroyed Paradise Ridge Winery. The sculpture is owned by the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation, which is allowing the town to add this installation to its existing temporary sculpture collection. During the installation, there may brief periods of one-way traffic control through the roundabout.
Downtown Street Eats
To allow for enhanced socially distanced dining for residents, the town will be offering a unique experience for downtown dining one evening a week, starting June 11. No end date is currently decided on. The town will close down McClelland Drive from Market Street to DuVander Lane every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Restaurants will be allowed to increase their outdoor dining areas by placing tables on sidewalks and to the edge of the parking spots. The drive aisles will remain open for pedestrian traffic and emergency access. Questions about Downtown Street Eats can be directed to Time Ricard, at tricard@townofwindsor.com.
2020 Pavement Preservation Project
The slurry seal phase of the 2020 Pavement Preservation Project is scheduled to begin June 10 and last for at least seven business days. Residential areas to be slurry sealed include neighborhoods near Old Redwood Highway and Elsbree Estates. No parking will be allowed on the designated streets during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day shown in the Slurry Seal Phasing Map. Please follow local signage indicating when parking or driving is not allowed. The contractor for this project, American Asphalt, has already begun distributing paper notices to affected residences indicating the date of slurry seal application. The date of application may change, and residents are encouraged to see the Slurry Seal Phasing Map for the most up to date information. Signs indicating “No Parking” will be posted 72 hours in advance of slurry seal application on specific streets. If garbage collection day coincides with the slurry seal application, residents must place garbage and recycling carts in the street by 6 a.m.
Tree removed near Oliver’s
In a social media post on June 4, the town announced that the large Valley Oak tree between Starbucks and Superburger in the Bell Village Shopping Center had to be removed. “While this tree has served as a focal point for the shopping center and impacts the downtown vista it is diseased and, according to the certified arborist’s report, it died last spring,” said the announcement, which went on to state that the property owners have been treating the tree for a fungal infection since last year, but ultimately the tree succumbed. The tree is expected to be removed in the next 2 to 3 weeks. There are plans to plant a new tree in its place after removal.
