On Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m., various Windsor Unified School District performance groups will take the stage at Weill Hall in the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University. This is a free, but ticketed, event, and the entire Windsor community is invited to attend this showcase of WUSD talent.
The concert will be approximately 90 minutes without an intermission. The order of the groups performing and their conductors are as follows:, WMS-Cali Calmecac honor band, (Steve Mitchell), WMS Maestro Strings (Steve Hoffman), WMS-WHS combined chorus (Heather Cullen), WMS CTE performance class (Heather Cullen), Cali Calmecac’s Ballet Folklorico group (Patricia Guzman), WHS strings (Nick Xenelis) and the WHS band (Dan Larkin).
Over 200 Windsor students will have the experience of being professional performing artists on a world-class stage that hosts some of the greatest musicians of our time.
In addition to the performances on the stage, before the concert the lobby will be filled with other art forms. There will be talented pianists playing before the concert, a display of WHS artwork and an iPad display highlighting the elementary school iAspire art integration program.
The musical, dance and visual arts featured at this event represent the broader arts program at WUSD. Windsor High School offers among other courses, theater, dance, digital media and photography. Additionally, the iAspire arts integration curriculum was instituted last year at Mattie Washburn, Brooks and Cali Calmecac’s elementary schools is the basis for continued work in integrating the arts into the English Language curriculum. The arts are now the focus of a district arts plan which can be found on the WUSD website.
Students participating in the evening’s event will be given instructions from their teachers. There will be necessary sign-in and sign-outs for students. Only students and designated chaperones are allowed to enter via the artists’ entrance and be backstage. Everyone else needs a (free) ticket to enter the concert hall and will be seated as the audience.
To get up to four free tickets for this event, go to the Green Music Center website at gmc.sonoma.edu/Windsor, create an account if you don’t already have one and request up to four free tickets. Tickets can also be obtained at the box office on the night of the performance. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and the lobby opens at 7 p.m., with admission to the concert hall soon thereafter. The concert will start promptly at 7:30 p.m.
The recommended access to the Green Music Center is from Rohnert Park Expressway. Parking is available in the Green Music Center lots at a parking fee of $5 per vehicle.
This is Windsor’s third time participating in the Green Music Center’s school outreach program, having participated in 2017 and 2018. To help support this unique opportunity for future students, there will be donation boxes in the lobby.
For more information, call Joella Olsen at 707-836-0816.
