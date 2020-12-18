The town of Windsor sponsored a home decorating contest this year as part of its virtual holiday activities, and on Dec. 17 they announced that after careful deliberation, there was a four-way tie for first place. The winners were 932 Robbie Way, 530 Quince Street, 9511 Lazy Creek Drive and 322 Alexis Street.
Lazy Creek Drive is a known Christmas entity, with its over-the-top decorations, snow machine and holiday cheer, and this year doesn’t disappoint. Alexis Street is a cornucopia of Santas, reindeer, playful characters and lights that covers it’s corner with charm.
Quince Street is a marvelously matched set of bright lights, with a glowing Santa in a helicopter, toy soldiers and more. Finally, Robbie Way is a musical masterpiece, with a dancing lights and figures timed to holiday songs you tune into on your radio when you drive up. Because of this musical component we suggest you check out videos we’ve posted to our social media to get the full experience.
The town has created a map of all the entries in the contest, with the winners highlighted. We’ve included it in the photo gallery above.
