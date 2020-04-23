MONDAY, APRIL 13
10: 01 A.M. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:04 p.m. Reckless driving at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
2:04 p.m. Animal control call at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
4:22 p.m. County ordinance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:45 p.m. Auto burglary at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:51 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
6:30 p.m. County ordinance at Madrone Way and Holly Leaf Drive.
6:54 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
6:53 a.m. Violation of probation at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
8:20 a.m. Violation of court order at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
10:13 a.m. Coroner’s case at Samantha Court and Samantha Way.
10:50 a.m. Violation of court order at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
4:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Liberty Oak Lane and Estate Lane.
4:37 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:36 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:00 p.m. Welfare check at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
9:21 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:28 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
3:40 p.m. Vandalism at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
8:30 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
11:54 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
7:30 a.m. Auto burglary at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:04 p.m. Disturbance at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
2:34 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
3:38 p.m. Disturbance at Planetree Drive and White Birch Drive.
3:45 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
4:51 p.m. Petty theft at Valencia Drive and Espana Way.
5:36 p.m. County ordinance at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
5:36 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:45 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:26 p.m. County ordinance and Elderberry Street and Gingko Place.
10:10 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
10:58 p.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
9:47 a.m. County ordinance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
12:17 p.m. Trespassing at Miramonte Street and Valle Vista Street.
12:19 p.m. Welfare check at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
12:51 p.m. County ordinance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
1:40 p.m. Reckless driving at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street, reprimand and release.
5:58 p.m. Suspicious person at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, arrest made.
7:41 p.m. Robbery at Jutta Way and Gertrude Drive.
8:13 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
8:57 p.m. Overdose at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
12:58 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
12:05 p.m. County ordinance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
7:20 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:58 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
11:03 a.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:34 p.m. County ordinance at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane.
5:37 p.m. Drinking in public at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.