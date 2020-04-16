MONDAY, APRIL 6
8:18 a.m. Disturbance at La Contenta Court and El Macero Way.
10:36 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:31 p.m. County ordinance at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
6:44 p.m. Disturbance at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
9:22 p.m. Welfare check at A Street and Dry Creek Drive.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
7:22 a.m. Fraud at Christopher Way and Natalie Drive.
12:45 p.m. Battery at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
4:59 p.m. County ordinance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:26 p.m. Suicide threats at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:35 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
10:07 p.m. Disturbance at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood highway.
11:35 p.m. County ordinance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
WEDENSDAY, APRIL 8
7:36 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:00 a.m. Dumping at Shira Street and Samantha Way.
12:34 p.m. Burglary at Moll Drive and Callahan Lane.
12:52 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:31 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:51 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:24 p.m. County ordinance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood highway.
3:40 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood highway.
3:43 p.m. Welfare check at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
3:50 p.m. County ordinance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
4:59 p.m. County ordinance at Willowood Way and Elderberry Street.
5:56 p.m. County ordinance at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
12:35 a.m. Disturbance at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
7:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
12:01 p.m. Petty theft at Madrone Way and Holly Leaf Drive.
1:24 p.m. Subject sleeping at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
2:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:11 p.m. Coroner’s case at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
9:39 a.m. Violation of probation at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road, arrest made.
10:53 a.m. Vandalism at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
11:47 a.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
1:59 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Starr Road and Starr Creek Road.
3:33 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Leno Drive and Trione Circle.
7:38 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Brianne Circle and Brianne Court.
7:47 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
8:01 p.m. County ordinance at Southampton Drive and Wellington Lane.
9:25 p.m. Animal control call at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
10:20 p.m. County ordinance at Yale Street and Billington Lane.
10:44 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
11:01 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive
11:41 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
1:12 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
1:37 a.m. Suicide attempt at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
9:39 a.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
10:18 a.m. Violation of court order at Arata Lane and Davida Court.
11:29 a.m. Auto burglary at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
11:52 a.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:35 p.m. County ordinance at Valencia Court and Espana Way.
5:02 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
5:43 p.m. County ordinance at Valencia Court and Espana Way.
5:59 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Wilson Drive.
7:03 p.m. Animal control call at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
7:43 p.m. County ordinance at Kristine Way and Gertrude Drive.
8:10 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:10 p.m. County ordinance at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
9:14 p.m. County ordinance at Valencia Court and Espana Way.
11:57 p.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
10:47 a.m. Disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
1:15 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
2:33 p.m. Disturbance at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
6:41 p.m. Vandalism at Canyon Oak Drive and Buckeye Drive.
7:29 p.m. Suspicious person at Oakfield Lane and Enzos Way, homeless related incident.
