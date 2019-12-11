MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
9:25 a.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
3:59 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
9:00 pm. Drunk driver at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3
10:52 a.m. Welfare check at Blue Spruce Way and Capewood Lane.
11:42 a.m. Vandalism at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
1:41 p.m. Petty theft at Planetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
2:51 p.m. Violation of court order at Peppertree Drive and St. James Place, arrest made.
3:15 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway at Starr Road, reprimand and release.
5:38 p.m. Reckless driving at Pedroncelli Drive and Seghesio Way.
8:01 p.m. Welfare check at Jaguar Way and Windsor Road.
9:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4
9:26 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Lane and Patrick Lane.
11:23 a.m. Disturbance at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
2:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road, reprimand and release.
3:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
3:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, citation given
4:16 p.m. Disturbance at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
5:16 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, citation given.
9:05 p.m. Paraphernalia possession at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place, citation given.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
12:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
9:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, citation given.
10:59 a.m. Auto burglary at Golf Course Drive and 17th Hole Drive.
11:38 a.m. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
12:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, reprimand and release.
1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
1:38 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
2:55 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and 10th Hole Drive.
3:43 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:44 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
4:19 p.m. Vandalism at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
4:27 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
5:46 p.m. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
7:24 p.m. Found person (child/adult) at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
7:33 p.m. Found person (child/adult) at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:47 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
1:32 a.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, arrest made.
12:14 p.m. Burglary at Winterborn Way and Pleasant Avenue.
12:27 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
12:47 p.m. Traffic accident unknown detail at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
2:56 p.m. Illegal entry at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
2:57 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:26 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
4:54 p.m. Display of weapon at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
5:29 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
8:27 p.m. Animal control call at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
9:48 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:06 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Cornell Street and Dove Lane.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
2:13 a.m. Fight at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:15 a.m. Coroner’s case at Planetree Drive and Pistachio Place.
11:58 a.m. Grand theft at Chablis Way and Cellar Way.
3:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
6:25 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
7:45 p.m. Welfare check at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
9:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
10:53 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
11:15 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
1:58 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
8:08 p.m. Drunk in public at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
8:32 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
