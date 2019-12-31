MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
8:10 a.m. Stolen vehicle Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
12:50 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
3:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive, reprimand and release.
4:28 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:36 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
7:03 p.m. Reckless driving at Hembree Lane and Wilson Lane, warned and advised.
9:05 p.m. Grand theft at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Juniper Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:21 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24
8:55 a.m. Disturbance at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane.
10:40 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
12:13 p.m. Reckless driving at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
1:17 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:09 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
7:10 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:056p.m. Missing person at risk at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
11:00 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shannon Way and Shira Street.
11:20 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shira Street and Shannon Way.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
10:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court, reprimand and release.
12:21 p.m. Disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:44 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
5:07 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
7:30 p.m. Prowler at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
8:31 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Mathew Court and Wilson Lane.
8:44 p.m. Battery at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane.
11:04 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26
7:50 a.m. Warrant attempt at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
2:36 p.m. Burglary at 10th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
3:50 p. m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
10:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27
7:35 a.m. Vandalism on Windsor River Road and Eastside Road.
9:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
10:46 a.m. Illegal entry at Miramonte Street and Valle Vista Street.
11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
2:07 p.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, citation given.
2:45 p.m. Fight at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
6:36 p.m. Man down at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:27 p.m. Vandalism at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
9:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place, reprimand and release.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28
11:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way, reprimand and release.
1:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, citation given.
4:18 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29
5:44 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
8:28 p.m. Drunk driver at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue, reprimand and release.
