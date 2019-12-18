MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
5:08 a.m. Burglary at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
8:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
11:03 a.m. Vandalism at Mark West Station Road and Starr Road.
11:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Ventnor Avenue, citation given.
12:07 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
12:09 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Mitchell Lane and Vercelli Court, arrest made.
12:22 p.m. Welfare check at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
12:42 p.m. Petty theft at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
12:47 p.m. Drunk in public at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
1:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
3:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road, reprimand and release.
3:58 p.m. Dumping/littering at Gridley Drive and Lea Street.
4:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
7:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:39 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Alexis Way and Camelot Drive.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
2:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:32 a.m. Petty theft at D Street and Maple Lane.
4:16 a.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:50 a.m. Welfare check at Leona Court and Christ Street.
10:37 a.m. Burglary at Winterborn Way and Pleasant Avenue.
10:37 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
10:47 a.m. Fraud at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
1:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, arrest made.
2:44 p.m. Burglary report at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
2:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
5:46 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:59 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
6:27 p.m. Defrauding of an innkeeper at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
10:26 a.m. Vandalism at Leslie Drive and Chalk Hill Road.
10:59 a.m. Battery at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive, arrest made.
11:54 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
1:07 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
7:59 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Golf Course Drive and 19th Hole Drive.
9:31 p.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
10:08 a.m. Fraud at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
10:15 a.m. Coroner’s case at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:20 a.m. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
3:38 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
3:49 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:33 p.m. Drunk driver at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
4:49 p.m. Welfare check at Castelletto Place and Walten Way.
7:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, citation given.
8:36 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Walten Way, reprimand and release.
9:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
12:21 p.m. Grand theft at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
1:15 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Market Street and Bell Road.
5:32 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Wilson Lane.
5:57 p.m. Disturbance at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
10:26 p.m. Welfare check at Valencia Way and Cordoba Way.
11:13 p.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
7:05 a.m. Warrant attempt at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way, arrest made.
12:42 p.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:34 p.m. Disturbance report at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
7:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Poll Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
10:27 p.m. Traffic atop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
11:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
12:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
1:40 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
2:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
8:34 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:47 p.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
11:06 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.