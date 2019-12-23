MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
8:30 a.m. Petty theft at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
12:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
1:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
2:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Ferrari Way, reprimand and release.
2:18 p.m. Grand theft at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
3:21 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, arrest made.
9:30 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, citation given.
1:53 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
5:53 p.m. Missing person at risk at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
6:30 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
6:51 p.m. Suicide threats at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, transported.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
7:22 a.m. Coroner’s case on Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive, reprimand and release.
8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
9:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive, reprimand and release.
10:33 a.m. Violation of probation at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
11:12 a.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
12:30 p.m. Petty theft at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
1:42 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:41 p.m. Disturbance and Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:58 p.m. Welfare check at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
8:00 a.m. Reckless driving at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:54 a.m. Petty theft at Foxwood Drive and Cottontail Way.
8:57 a.m. Violation of court order at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
10:01 a.m. Grand theft at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
11:20 a.m. Welfare check at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
11:24 a.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
12:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:17 p.m. Missing person at risk at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:07 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:26 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20
10:11 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:33 p.m. Off road vehicle on private property at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:06 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at 14th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
2:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane, citation given.
5:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
5:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive, citation given.
6:02 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:15 p.m. Welfare check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
7:44 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at 11th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive
7:45 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Partridge Court and Foxwood Drive.
8:31 p.m. Traffic accident, details unknown at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:25 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Castelletto Place and Rafanelli Lane, arrest made.
11:41 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
11:57 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Elsbree Lane and Vanessa Court.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
12:31 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:28 a.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:30 a.m. Trespassing at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:32 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Chablis Way and Cellar Way.
4:01 p.m. Disturbance at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane.
4:39 p.m. Welfare check at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
5:04 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
6:00 p.m. Drunk driver at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
8:04 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22
2:56 p.m. Fraud at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
3:27 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
7:06 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
7:17 p.m. Animal control call at Kensington Court and Kensington lane.
9:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, reprimand and release.
