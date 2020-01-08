MONDAY, DECEMBER 30
10:11 a.m. Burglary at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
10:30 a.m. Battery at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
11:19 a.m. Auto burglary at Gabrielle Drive and Amie Drive.
2:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way, reprimand and release.
3:06 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:09 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
6:55 p.m. Traffic accident with unknown detail at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
8:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Sanders Road and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
10:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, arrest made.
10:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
3:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
8:12 a.m. Probation search on Private Road F and Private Road G.
10:29 a.m. Fraud report at Joe Rodota Lane and Duvander Drive.
11:32 a.m. Embezzlement at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:21 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
2:26 p.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
3:37 p.m. Vandalism at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:39 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:10 p.m. to 11:49 p.m. Seven calls for fireworks,
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
12:06 a.m. Fireworks at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
12:15 a.m. Drunk driver at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Drive.
2:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way, reprimand and release.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Sanders Road and Windsor Road, citation given.
9:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Thrushwing Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:56 a.m. Animal control call at Othello Court and Claudius Way.
10:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:15 a.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, arrest made.
12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street, reprimand and release.
1:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
1:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
1:57 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
4:41 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
6:31 p.m. Violation of court order at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
10:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Pinot Noir Way, reprimand and release.
11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
THURSDAY, JANUARY, 2
12:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive, reprimand and release.
5:53 a.m. Burglary at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
3:34 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Road.
3:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
4:02 p.m. Violation of court order at Elsbree Lane and Candace Court, arrest made.
4:15 p.m. Welfare check at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
5:26 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
5:27 p.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
6:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
7:07 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:21 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
9:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
1:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:07 a.m. Warrant attempt at Othello Court and Claudius Way.
12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, citation given.
3:36 p.m. Temporary restraining order at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane.
4:04 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
4:21 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, railroad incident.
11:54 p.m. Prowler at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
12:39 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
6:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
10:21 a.m. Vandalism report at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
2:12 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
2:26 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
3:07 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:04 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Private Road G.
11:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, arrest made.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
9:14 a.m. Warrant attempt at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
1:47 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:03 p.m. Trespassing at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
