MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
7:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:59 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:04 a.m. Vandalism at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
10:26 a.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
12:20 p.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, citation given.
1:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
3:06 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive at Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, citation given.
8:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:02 a.m. Fraud at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
9:10 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
9:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, citation given.
9:42 a.m. narcotic activity at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
10:00 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
11:48 a.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:06 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
1:09 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
1:21 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:38 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:17 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
3:26 p.m. Drunk driver at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
3:49 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
5:34 p.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
11:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
7:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, citation given.
9:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane, reprimand and release.
9:50 a.m. Violation of court order at Cockspur Court and Sugar Maple Lane.
9:55 a.m. Fraud at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
10:31 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
3:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
5:28 p.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive, reprimand and release.
10:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, citation given.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Camelot Drive and Pollard Way.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
7:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
11:19 a.m. Warrant attempt at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
3:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane, arrest made.
4:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
10:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Leno Drive and Mitchell Lane, reprimand and release.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, citation given.
11:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
11:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
10:33 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
11:48 a.m. Violation of probation at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
12:13 p.m. Petty theft at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:52 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, subject transported.
3:46 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
4:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
4:51 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
5:29 p.m. Cruelty to animals at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
5:39 p.m. Animal control call at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
11:45 Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
10:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
1:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, arrest made.
2:10 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:42 p.m. Disturbance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:19 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
10:21 p.m. Fight at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, citation given.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
9:14 a.m. Surrender of firearm for safekeeping at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:22 a.m. Drunk driver at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
12:24 p.m. Dumping/littering at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:32 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:22 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
7:48 p.m. Suspicious person at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
8:10 p.m. Counterfeiting at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, unresolved.
9:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive, arrest made.
10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
10:51 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
