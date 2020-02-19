MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
12:47 a.m. Traffic stop at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
9:44 a.m. Battery at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
2:31 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Joe Rodota Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:15 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
3:31 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
3:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Chelsea Drive and Darbster Place, reprimand and release.
5:51 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
7:15 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
12:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane, reprimand and release.
2:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, arrest made.
1:10 p.m. Trespassing at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
4:43 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
10:12 p.m. Prowler at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
11:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
11:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
12:10 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive an Duvander Lane.
1:57 a.m. Warrant attempt at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, arrest made.
2:19 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at La Quinta Court and Encinosa Court.
8:32 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at southbound Highway 101 and Central Windsor exit, reprimand and release.
8:55 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
10:27 a.m. Suspect contact at La Quinta Court and Encinosa Court.
11:27 a.m. Traffic stop and Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane, citation given.
11:31 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
1:08 p.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
1:17 p.m. Reckless driving at Alden Court and Harper Court.
2:31 p.m. Vandalism at Northampton Drive and Wilson Lane.
2:37 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
2:57 p.m. Robbery at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:17 p.m. Fraud at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
4:42 p.m. Animal control call at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
5:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
7:17 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
12:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
1:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
1:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Franklin Street and 2nd Street, reprimand and release.
5:12 a.m. Missing person at risk at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
10:24 a.m. Trespassing at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court, reprimand and release.
1:37 p.m. Battery at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive, arrest made.
2:35 p.m. Drunk driver at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane, arrest made.
4:11 p.m. Loitering at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
4:13 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, arrest made.
4:48 p.m. Disturbance on Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
5:54 p.m. Missing person at risk at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
7:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
8:02 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way, arrest made.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
4:43 a.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
8:59 a.m. Marijuana possession at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:37 a.m. Grand theft report on Dalton Court and Grayson Way.
10:17 a.m. Marijuana possession on Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, citation given.
10:52 a.m. Possession of stolen property on Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
11:45 a.m. Welfare check at Windflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
12:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
1:10 p.m. Battery at Jessica Drive and Luann Court, arrest made.
1:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
1:50 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run on Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
1:57 p.m. Petty theft on Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
2:33 p.m. Traffic stop Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, citation given.
2:50 p.m. Disturbance on Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
8:27 p.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
8:56 p.m. Drunk driver at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, arrest made.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, citation given.
11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
12:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
2:25 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Godfrey Drive and Walten Way.
5:43 a.m. Animal control call at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:53 a.m. Warrant attempt at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, arrest made.
8:54 a.m. Disturbance at Halley Court and Grayson Way.
10:08 a.m. Petty theft at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
1:42 p.m. Narcotic activity at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive.
5:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
5:55 p.m. Non-injury at traffic accident at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
6:15 p.m. Warrant attempt at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive, arrest made.
6:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street and Dove Lane, citation given.
7:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
7:19 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route.
9:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
11:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
4:25 p.m. Robbery at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:09 p.m. Disturbance on Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
11:53 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
