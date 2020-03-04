MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood highway.
8:14 a.m. Burglary at Trione Circle and Ferrari Way.
9:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
9:32 a.m. Shooting at dwelling at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
10:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, citation given.
1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
1:48 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigo Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:33 p.m. Warrant attempt at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
4:15 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:41 p.m. Disturbance at Decanter Circle at Cork Street.
9:30 p.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
12:04 a.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:57 a.m. Fraud at Elderberry Street and Ginkgo Place.
9:24 a.m. Missing person at risk at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
10:49 a.m. Disturbance at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
1:18 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
1:55 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Northampton Drive and Wilson Lane.
2:17 p.m. Disturbance at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
3:06 p.m. Suicide threats at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
7:41 p.m. Vandalism at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
7:48 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, arrest made.
1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
1:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
6:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
8:38 a.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
12:12 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
3:25 p.m. Disturbance at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
3:48 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:55 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
7:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
7:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Highway 101 southbound offramp and Shiloh Road.
7:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, arrest made.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release
10:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
8:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
12:01 p.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Zinfandel Drive.
2:13 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
4:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, citation given.
5:06 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
5:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
5:15 p.m. Warrant attempt at Wade Drive and Bari Lane, arrest made.
6:45 p.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, citation given.
10:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court, reprimand and release.
10:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, arrest made.
10:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
10:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
7:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, citation given.
9:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
9:41 a.m. Warrant attempt at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane, arrest made.
2:38 p.m. Vandalism at La Quinta Court and Encinosa Court.
2:40 p.m. Off-road vehicle on private road at Elsbree Lane and Candace Court.
3:27 p.m. Drunk driver at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
4:33 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
5:33 p.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
6:34 p.m. Warrant attempt on Christopher Way.
8:56 p.m. Warrant attempt at Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
9:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane, reprimand and release.
10:57 a.m. Petty theft at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
11:28 a.m. Welfare check at Cayetano Court and Cayetano Drive.
12:42 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:43 p.m. Petty theft at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
9:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
10:03 p.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
12:09 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
1:47 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
1:52 p.m. Fraud at Christopher Way and Natalie Drive.
4:01 p.m. Dunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
7:15 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Godfrey Drive and Lord Drive.
9:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, , reprimand and release.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, arrest made.
