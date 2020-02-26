MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
12:41 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Golf Course Drive and 17th Hole Drive.
9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, citation given.
9:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, citation given.
10:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, citation given.
10:26 a.m. Petty theft at Leona Court and Chris Street.
11:19 a.m. Animal control call at Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Nottingham Way, arrest made.
1:43 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:25 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
7:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
7:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
8:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:41 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
8:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
9:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive, reprimand and release.
10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, citation given.
10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
12:14 p.m. Unlicensed driver at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, citation given.
12:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, citation given.
2:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Portello Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
6:26 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
6:32 p.m. Coroner’s case at Moll Drive and Callahan Lane.
8:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, FEBURARY 19
12:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
12:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Grant School Road, reprimand and release.
8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
10:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Creekview Place and Starr Road, citation given.
10:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
10:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, reprimand and release.
1:59 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
7:45 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, arrest made.
10:33 p.m. Drunk in public at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
11:01 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, FEBURARY 20
8:31 a.m. Disturbance at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
11:34 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
1:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive, reprimand and release.
2:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive, reprimand and release.
3:24 p.m. Petty theft at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
8:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
7:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, citation given.
11:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, citation given.
12:19 p.m. Battery at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
12:53 p.m. Battery at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
12:54 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
1:01 p.m. Missing person at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:18 p.m. Off road vehicle on a private road at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
5:34 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Roads.
5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
7:54 p.m. Disturbance at Alden Court and Harper Court.
8:34 p.m. Petty theft at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
9:14 p.m. Reckless driving at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:14 to 9:16 p.m. Multiple calls for promiscuous shooting in the general area of Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:53 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
11:34 p.m. Disturbance at Partridge Court and Foxwood Drive.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Grapevine Lane and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
10:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Grapevine Lane and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
11:26 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
12:31 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:39 p.m. Attempted burglary at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
2:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
4:05 p.m. Violation of probation at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive, arrest made.
6:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:35 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
12:42 a.m. Display of weapon at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release
8:34 a.m. Auto burglary report at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:27 a.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:23 a.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
11:09 a.m. Animal control call at Gumview Road and Herb Road.
11:15 a.m. Warrant attempt at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, arrest made.
2:11 p.m. Reckless driving at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
8:54 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Decanter Circle and Zinfandel Drive.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.