MONDAY, JANUARY 27
8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Circle, reprimand and release.
8:44 a.m. Burglary at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:15 a.m. City/county ordinance at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
11:03 a.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
2:17 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
2:41 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
2:44 p.m. Drunk in public at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
3:00 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:21 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
8:56 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Walten Way, reprimand and release.
9:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Portello Lane and Victory Lane.
9:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
4:22 a.m. Petty theft at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
7:15 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
7:53 a.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:24 a.m. Suspicious person at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, homeless related incident.
12:50 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:35 p.m. Auto burglary at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:38 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
2:40 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road.
2:42 p.m. Minor in possession of alcohol at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
7:06 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
11:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
Between 7:37 a.m. and 8 a.m. Windsor Police assisted with a special assignment detail at 16 different locations in Santa Rosa and Windsor, resulting in five arrests. According to a Facebook post from the Windsor Police Department, “WPD Deputies and Sonoma County Probation Officers worked together to conduct probation/parole checks and warrant service throughout the town and county. This effort stemmed from a recent increase of gang graffiti in the town of Windsor.”
1:46 p.m. Warrant attempt at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive, arrest made.
3:15 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:37 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
10:18 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, homeless related incident.
10:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Howard Drive and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
12:55 p.m. Security check at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue, homeless related incident.
1:13 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Amie Drive and Tamara Way, homeless related incident.
1:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, citation given.
3:08 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:17 p.m. Parole search at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
7:27 p.m. Probation search at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
7:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:15 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:59 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
11:39 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
11:41 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
7:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
8:46 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:54 a.m. Marijuana possession at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:51 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
11:34 a.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
3:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
4:14 p.m. Drunk in public at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
4:42 p.m. Reckless driving at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:58 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:29 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
1:14 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, citation given.
5:03 p.m. Battery at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
5:08 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
5:46 p.m. Petty theft on Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:10 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
9:14 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2
6:37 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
9:47 a.m. Welfare check at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive
12:30 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:41 p.m. Coroner’s case at Beverly Lane and Old Oak Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.