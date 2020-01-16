MONDAY, JANUARY 6
12:41 a.m. Trespassing at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
7:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:19 a.m. Hazardous materials at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
8:19 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:59 a.m. Petty theft at Yale Street and Dartmouth Way.
11:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, citation given.
11:54a.m. Stolen vehicle at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
12:32 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, reprimand and release.
2:47 p.m. Attempted burglary at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way.
9:11 p.m. Grand theft report at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:30 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
TUESDAY, JANAURY 7
8:03 a.m. Violation of probation at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, arrest made.
9:39 a.m. Petty theft at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
12:52 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
1:29 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:50 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
4:59 p.m. Petty theft at Burgundy Way and Sauvignon Place.
11:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, citation given.
10:56 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, citation given.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
3:27 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
4:00 p.m. Robbery at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:43 p.m. Robbery at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
4:52 p.m. Disturbance at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way.
5:20 p.m. Welfare check at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:44 p.m. Warrant attempt at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, arrest made.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
11:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
1:41 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
5:38 a.m. Welfare check at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
1:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
2:51 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at 9th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
4:46 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:47 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:34 p.m. Violation of court order at Mathilde Drive and Chris Street.
10:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
11:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 9
8:27 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
8:27 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Starr Road and Creek Road.
11:12 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:29 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
3:58 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at American Way and Conde Lane.
4:21 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Orion Drive, reprimand and release.
8:27 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:38 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
9:35 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:50 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:21 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
12:25 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
8:12 p.m. Fireworks at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:31 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
10:49 p.m. Battery of a peace officer at Alexis Way and Camelot Drive, arrest made.
SUNDAY, JANAURY 12
3:02 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Sunray Place and Sunray Court, arrest made.
3:11 p.m. Vandalism at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
9:23 p.m. Disturbance at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
9:55 p.m. Animal control call at Thrushwing Avenue and Summer Wheat Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.