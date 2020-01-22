MONDAY, JANUARY 13
9:51 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:40 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
1:52 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, arrest made.
2:16 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
6:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Billington Lane, reprimand and release.
11:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
11:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
TUESDAY, JANAURY 14
1:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
9:09 a.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Bari Lane.
9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road, citation given.
12:49 p.m. Probation search at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
1:37 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:09 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:04 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
10:00 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:12 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:41 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:37 p.m. Man down at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
1:10 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way, arrest made.
1:21 p.m. Welfare check at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
4:45 p.m. Violation of court order at Peppertree Drive and St James Place.
5:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
9:38 p.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane and Troon Court.
10:20 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
1:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
6:08 a.m. Drunk driver at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:29 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive.
12:25 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:02 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Wallace Way and Pollard Way.
1:25 p.m. Suicide attempt at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
3:16 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:54 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
9:29 a.m. Grand theft report at bell Road and Cameron Drive.
10:15 a.m. Reckless driving on Strech Lane and Hembree Lane.
10:20 a.m. Petty theft at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
1:15 p.m. Petty theft at Birdie Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
3:52 p.m. Suspect contact at Kiss Road and Maduro Street.
5:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle, citation given.
5:42 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
6:29 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road. arrest made.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
4:36 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
5:31 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Cornell Street and Shira Street, arrest made.
8:09 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
8:28 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
11:09 p.m. Drunk driver on Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
12:16 a.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Greybrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
12:40 a.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
11:16 a.m. Animal control call at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
12:35 a.m. Animal control call at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:52 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
10:12 p.m. Disturbance at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
10:25 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
