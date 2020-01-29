MONDAY, JANUARY 20
12:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
12:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive, reprimand and release.
12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
3:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
7:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:02 a.m. Auto burglary at Arata Lane and Olson Lane.
10:45 a.m. Meet citizen at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, arrest made.
11:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, citation given.
12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
2:33 p.m. Welfare check at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
5:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, citation given.
8:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
8:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way, reprimand and release.
8:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
8:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
9:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road, citation given.
TUESDAY, JANAURY 21
2:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place, reprimand and release.
8:59 a.m. Fraud at Elsebree Lane and Candace Drive.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Indiana Road and Star Road, reprimand and release.
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive, citation given.
4:58 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:43 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, citation given.
9:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, reprimand and release.
10:05 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
9:13 a.m. Violation of court order at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way.
12:57 p.m. Fraud at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
2:38 p.m. Fraud at Bob Crosby Way and Dizzy Gillespie Way.
3:16 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, homeless related incident.
5:35 p.m. Missing person at risk at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
6:12 a.m. Warrant attempt at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
8:32 a.m. Welfare check at Esparto Court and Foothill Drive.
9:21 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
9:45 a.m. Battery report at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
10:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Vercelli Court, reprimand and release.
11:26 a.m. Missing person at risk at Jessica Drive and Luanne Court.
1:02 p.m. Warrant attempt at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
1:13 p.m. Fraud report at Christopher Way and Camelot Drive.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:18 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Madrone Way.
5:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
5:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, citation given.
7:34 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
7:52 a.m. Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
9:19 a.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
11:24 a.m. Coroner’s case at Bob Crosby Way and Si Oliver Way.
12:17 p.m. Marijuana possession at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
2:59 p.m. Burglary at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:27 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
5:29 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:39 p.m. Welfare heck at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
10:10 p.m. Display of weapon on Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way, reprimand and release
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
10:56 p.m. Welfare check at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
6:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
11:32 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:45 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:16 p.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
5:56 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
6:23 p.m. Battery at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:45 p.m. Animal control call at Spring Beauty Court and Lakewood Drive.
6:58 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
8:08 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
11:03 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
8:36 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
8:38 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Chablis Drive and Cellar Way.
12:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Howard Drive and Kyle Court, reprimand and release.
1:12 p.m. Narcotic activity at Pedroncelli Drive and Seghesio Way.
3:38 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
7:59 p.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
8:58 p.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
