MONDAY, MARCH 23
8:50 a.m. Probation violation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
12:33 p.m. Fraud at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
12:57 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:58 p.m. Fight at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
1:25 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
6:26 p.m. Fraud at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
8:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
10:04 p.m. Disturbance at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
2:36 a.m. Welfare check at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
10:11 a.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
11:49 a.m. Man down at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:59 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:52 p.m. Welfare check at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
4:26 p.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
2:02 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
5:50 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
7: 30 p.m. Display of weapon at Walten Way and Princess Way.
10:03 p.m. Welfare check at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
9:26 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
12:56 p.m. Trespassing at Old Redwood Highway at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
3:03 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:51 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
9:20 p.m. Disturbance at Decanter Circle and Chardonnay Place.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
12:11 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Holly Leaf Drive and Buckeye Drive, arrest made.
11:20 a.m. Fraud at Piccadilly Circle and Saint James Place.
3:03 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, citation given.
3:19 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
6:47 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
7:27 p.m. Animal control call at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
7:35 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
7:57 p.m. Trespassing at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
8:31 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:51 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
4:29 p.m. Man down at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
6:43 p.m. Fight at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
8:32 p.m. Resisting a peace officer at Bianca Lane and Cemetery Lane, arrest made.
8:37 p.m. Illegal entry at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
9:19 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
10:48 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:01 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:09 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
