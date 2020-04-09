Editor’s note: The references to “county ordinance” in this week’s logs are instances where the police have been asked to look into violations of the shelter in place order.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
12:12 p.m. Welfare check at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
2:01 p.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
3:21 p.m. Petty theft at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
3:42 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
5:27 p.m. Fraud at Pollard Way and Diane Court.
10:41 p.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
Tuesday, MARCH 31
6:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
9:44 a.m. County ordinance at Bell Road and Joshua Drive.
1:51 p.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
4:26 p.m. Stolen credit card at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
1:49 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:14 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
9:34 a.m. County ordinance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
2:02 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:19 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:18 p.m. County ordinance at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
3:42 p.m. County ordinance at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
7:29 p.m. County ordinance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:37 p.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
9:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:19 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
9:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:05 a.m. Fraud at Godfrey Drive and Walten Way.
1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden lane.
1:37 p.m. Disturbance at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
2:37 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:15 p.m. Off-road vehicle on private Road at Dartmouth Way and Billington lane.
5:44 p.m. County ordinance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
6:01 p.m. County ordinance at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
6:27 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
8:11 p.m. Temporary restraining order at Grayson Way and Old Oak Road.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
8:20 a.m. Fraud at Elsbree Circle and Natalie Drive.
9:54 a.m. County ordinance at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
2:18 p.m. Fraud at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
3:22 p.m. Vandalism at McClelland Drive and Duvander lane.
3:37 p.m. County ordinance at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
3:47 p.m. County ordinance at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
3:48 p.m. County ordinance at Decanter Circle and Cellar Way.
5:19 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
6:48 p.m. County ordinance at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
6:51 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
7:12 p.m. Warrant attempt at Trentadue Way and Old Rossi Place, citation given.
8:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:05 p.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
8:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
8:48 a.m. Animal control call at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
11:52 a.m. County ordinance at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
12:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
12:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
2:47 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
2:56 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
5:20 p.m. Violation of probation at American Way and Conde Lane, arrest made.
6:57 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:23 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
8:14 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:07 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
10:17 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
7:07 a.m. Drunk driver at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:25 p.m. Warrant attempt at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
5:14 p.m. County ordinance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
5:17 p.m. Man down at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
5:20 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
7:06 p.m. Off-road vehicle on private road at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
7:19 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
