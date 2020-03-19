MONDAY, MARCH 9
12:38 a.m. Drunk driver at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
2:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, arrest made.
1:07 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
1:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Street and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
1:49 p.m. Felony hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
3:54 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
6:20 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
7:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive, reprimand and release.
9:59 p.m. Probation search at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, arrest made.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
12:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
7:35 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route, at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
8:01 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route, at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:20 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, citation given.
9:56 a.m. Fraud at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way.
11:53 a.m. Minor in possession of alcohol at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
6:06 p.m. Fraud at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
6:35 p.m. Trespassing at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
6:55 p.m. Disturbance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:07 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:35 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
7:45 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:28 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
10:25 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
1:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
2:59 p.m. Battery at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
3:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, citation given.
4:38 p.m. Fraud at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
5:58 p.m. Welfare check at Pearl Bailey Court and Glen Miller Drive.
6:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
8:40 p.m. Animal control call at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
9:19 p.m. Animal control call at Juniper Lane and Heritage Drive.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
12:32 a.m. Warrant attempt at Curry Court and Alden Court, arrest made.
8:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, citation given.
9:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, citation given.
9:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, citation given.
12:56 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, arrest made.
8:21 p.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
11:46 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
1:34 a.m. Burglary at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:05 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Bruce Way, reprimand and release.
1:07 p.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:56 p.m. Suicide threats at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
7:15 p.m. Petty theft at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
1:34 a.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
9:51 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
2:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
4:22 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
4:29 p.m. Fraud at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
6:08 p.m. Battery at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
6:26 p.m. Missing person at risk at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
6:43 p.m. Fraud at Poplar Way and Canyon oak Drive.
8:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
12:33 p.m. Animal control call at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:31 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:10 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
5:04 p.m. Drunk in public at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
5:31 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:37 p.m. Defrauding of an innkeeper at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
7:15 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop on Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
