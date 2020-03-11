MONDAY, MARCH 2
1:18 a.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
1:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive, reprimand and release.
6:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
8:06 a.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
12:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
2:34 a.m. Disturbance at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
2:37 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
3:46 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
4:40 p.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
9:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, arrest made.
10:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
11:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
1:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, arrest made.
7:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, citation given.
8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, citation given.
10:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:08 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
11:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive, reprimand and release.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Madrone Way, citation given.
1:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, citation given.
1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
2:24 p.m. Disturbance at 10th Hole Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
3:48 p.m. Welfare check at Leno Drive and Trione Circle.
4:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Whispering Creek Drive and Vineyard Creek Drive, citation given.
5:05 p.m. Welfare check at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
6:27 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
8:06 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
11:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
12:28 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
4:16 a.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
12:37 p.m. Warrant attempt at Johnson Street and Conde Lane, arrest made.
5:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, citation given.
8:24 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Windsor Road and Wall Street, arrest made.
8:56 p.m. Probation search at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
9:34 p.m. Disturbance at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:18 p.m. Disturbance report at Dizzy Gillespie Way and Glen Miller Drive.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
7:30 a.m. Burglary at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:51 a.m. Disturbance at Halley Court and Grayson Way.
8:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
8:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:54 a.m. Counterfeiting at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
12:19 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
1:14 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:42 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
8:22 p.m. Traffic stop on Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
9:47 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
8:04 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Shadetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
9:44 a.m. Auto burglary at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
10:01 a.m. Drunk in public at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:56 a.m. Suicide threats at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
11:05 a.m. Animal control call at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:15 p.m. Disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:01 p.m. Auto burglary at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
3:40 p.m. Fight at Bay Tree Court and Canyon Oak Drive.
6:41 p.m. Vehicle speed contest at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
8:03 p.m. Disturbance at Bay Tree Court and Canyon Oak Drive.
9:40 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
11:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
1:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
11:20 a.m. Suspicious person at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, homeless related incident.
12:18 p.m. Vandalism at Market Street and Bell Road.
1:53 p.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
3:51 p.m. Reckless driving at Springfield Court and Starr Road.
5:12 p.m. Vandalism report at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:12 p.m. Warrant attempt at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
12:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
3:51 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:18 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Yerba Buena Way and Dove Lane.
7:58 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
9:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Valley Oak Court and Los Amigos Road.
9:37 p.m. Warrant attempt at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, arrest made.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
