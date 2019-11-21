MONDAY, NOVEMEBER 11
5:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
9:06 a.m. Missing person at risk at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
1:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glenn Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
1:38 p.m. Missing person at risk at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Court.
2:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Bank Street, reprimand and release.
3:45 p.m. Vandalism at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
4:37 p.m. Suspicious person at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane, arrest made.
6:50 p.m. Battery at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:11 p.m. Drunk driver at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive, arrest made.
8:16 p.m. Coroner’s case at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
9:12 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
11:24 a.m. Battery at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:25 a.m. Welfare check Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
1:08 p.m. Fraud at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
2:02 p.m. Parole violation at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive, arrest made.
3:26 p.m. Vandalism at Natalie Drive and Jane Drive.
3:54 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
7:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
9:45 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
11:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
12:35 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
1:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
4:57 a.m. Suspicious person at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane. , reprimand and release.
6:35 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
9:26 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:15 a.m. Vandalism at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive, arrest made.
11:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
12:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle, reprimand and release.
1:38 p.m. Misdemenaor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:31 p.m. Auto burglary at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
7:55 p.m. Drinking in public at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
8:13 p.m. Violation of parole at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive, arrest made.
9:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
10:26 p.m. Welfare check at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
12:34 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
4:33 a.m. Disturbance at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
4:37 a.m. Fraud at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
11:24 a.m. Burglary at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
3:44 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
5:09 p.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
5:44 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane, arrest made.
11:35 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
4:51 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive at Duvander Lane.
8:29 a.m. Missing person at risk at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
11:32 a.m. Violation of Parole at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
11:50 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
12:16 a.m. Fraud at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
12:19 p.m. Warrant attempt at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
3:24 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
6:24 p.m. Welfare check at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:24 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
9:30 p.m. Disturbance at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
SATURDAY, NOVEMEBER 16
1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
1:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, arrest made.
1:32 a.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
2:47 a.m. Reckless driving at Hembree Lane and Billington Lane.
10:23 a.m. Fraud at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:12 p.m. Welfare check at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
1:41 p.m. Fraud at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
2:23 p.m. Missing person at risk at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way.
3:15 p.m. Disturbance at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
8:07 p.m. Fireworks at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
11:08 p.m. Burglary at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
12:44 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
3:11 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
7:06 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
7:14 a.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
10:01 a.m. Auto burglary at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
11:39 a.m. Warrant attempt at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive, arrest made.
12:57 p.m. Violation of court order at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street.
1:24 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:24 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
5:31 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:09 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:29 p.m. Violation of court order at Cockspur Court and Sugar Maple Lane.
