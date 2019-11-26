MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
12:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
1:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:09 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:12 a.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Court, arrest made.
3:49 p.m. Vandalism at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
4:17 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
4:30 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
6:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:34 p.m. Fight at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
12:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
1:04 a.m. Violation of probation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
9:08 a.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota and Duvander Lane.
9:55 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:45 p.m. Petty theft at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
4:40 p.m. Warrant attempt at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
4:57 p.m. Trespassing at Castelletto Place and Baldocchi Way.
6:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
6:28 p.m. Battery at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
12:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, reprimand and release.
8:07 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
9:23 a.m. Welfare check at Entrada Lane and Starr Road.
11:59 a.m. Violation of court order at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
12:23 p.m. Burglary at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:14 p.m. Suicide threats at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
2:17 p.m. Auto burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:21 p.m. Battery at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
4:14 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Partridge Court and Foxwood Drive.
5:22 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:54 p.m. Animal control call at Caporale Court and East Shiloh Road.
8:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:24 p.m. Warrant attempt at Portello Lane and Victory Lane, arrest made.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
10:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:50 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
6:27 a.m. Traffic stop at American Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
7:52 a.m. Violation of court order at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
8:28 a.m. Battery at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
2:55 p.m. Suspicious person at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
4:56 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
7:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
8:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Hastings Place and Wilson Lane.
9:46 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:57 p.m. Warrant attempt at Robbie Way and Starr Road, arrest made.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
10:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
8:25 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
12:43 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:36 p.m. Forged cardholder signature at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:05 p.m. Drunk driver at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Drive.
5:25 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
5:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive, reprimand and release.
5:59 p.m. Non-injury traffic accidents at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, arrest made.
6:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
1:21 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
8:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
8:47 a.m. Petty theft at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
11:20 a.m. Petty theft at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
11:39 a.m. Robbery at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
3:13 p.m. Petty theft at Planetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
10:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
10:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Milky Way, reprimand and release.
11:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruse Drive and Entrada Lane, reprimand and release.
11:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
11:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, citation given.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
12:21 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
12:32 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
7:30 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:50 a.m. Burglary at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:53 a.m. Violation of probation At Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive, arrest made.
11:47 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:05 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
6:56 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:03 p.m. Disturbance at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
11:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
