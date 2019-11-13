MONDAY, NOVEMEBER 4
2:08 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
8:25 a.m. Burglary at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
2:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
3:20 p.m. Disturbance at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:01 p.m. Shooting at dwelling at Christopher Way and Natalie Drive.
10:12 p.m. Welfare check at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
11:58 p.m. Missing person at risk at Maple Drive and Aspen Way.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
9:23 a.m. Grand theft at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
2:49 p.m. Narcotic activity at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
5:01 p.m. Coroner’s case at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
6:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
8:14 a.m. Welfare check at Valencia Court and Espana Way.
8:32 a.m. Auto burglary at 10th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
10:28 a.m. petty theft at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
10:38 a.m. Stolen credit card at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
11:29 a.m. Coroner’s case at Decanter Circle and Provencial Way.
4:05 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
4:19 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Street.
7:58 p.m. Animal control call at Springfield Court and Starr Road.
8:11 p.m. Animal control call at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
11:22 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, arrest made.
3:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road.
3:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
4:35 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
8:14 p.m. Animal control call on Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
10:41 a.m. Battery at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
3:15 p.m. Welfare check at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
3:42 p.m. Burglary at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
7:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
7:58 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Market Street and Bell Street.
9:01 p.m. Disturbance at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
9:56 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:05 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Cordellia Lane and Lear Court.
10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
10:59 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:39 pm. Disturbance (party) at Cordellia Lane and Lear Court.
11:56 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
12:08 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
12:56 a.m. Violation of probation at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
4:55 a.m. Welfare check at La Contenta Court and El Macero Way.
8:11 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Foxwood Drive and Summer Rain Drive, citation given.
10:24 a.m. Warrant attempt at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
11:39 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
1:53 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabasas Drive and Victory lane.
2:49 p.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, arrest made.
5:36 p.m. Missing person at risk at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
5:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
5:55 p.m. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Streets.
6:41 p.m. Warrant attempt at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, arrest made.
6:48 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Burgundy Way and Pinot Noir Way.
7:13 p.m. Violation of court order at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
10:31 p.m. Drunk in public at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:22 p.m. Welfare check at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
8:52 a.m. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
10:53 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:38 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
12:53 p.m. Vandalism at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
1:21 p.m. County/city ordinance enforcement at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
7:56 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Berwyn Way.
