MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
7:53 a.m. Suicide threats at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
9:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
10:16 a.m. Disturbance at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
10:49 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Esparto Court and Foothill Drive.
12:42 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Broadleaf Street and Conde Lane.
1:07 p.m. Drunk driver at E Street and Maple Drive.
2:29 p.m. Welfare check at Elsebree Lane and Patty Ann Court.
5:50 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Piccadilly Circle and Nottingham Way.
6:06 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
9:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
11:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane, citation given.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
12:31 a.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:09 a.m. Vandalism at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
8:19 a.m. Vandalism at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
9:46 a.m. Animal control call at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:43 a.m. Suspicious person at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, homeless related incident.
2:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:40 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
7:52 p.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Tabatha Way and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
12:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
1:12 a.m. Prowler at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
5:31 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
11:36 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:05 p.m. Disturbance at Brianne Court and Pleasant Avenue.
1:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
2:14 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, citation given.
3:48 p.m. Coroner’s case at B Street and Dry Creek Drive.
5:34 p.m. Fraud Willow Street and Dry Creek Drive.
5:37 p.m. Disturbance at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
5:57 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:58 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Bay Tree Court and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
THURDSAY, OCTOBER 17
2:05 a.m. Warrant attempt at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way, arrest made.
9:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, citation given.
11:54 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
3:51 p.m. Fraud at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
4:31 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane, reprimand and release.
6:53 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Goblet Place and Crusher Drive, citation given.
7:41 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
8:30 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
10:56 p.m. Disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
11:28 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
12:31 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
11:10 a.m. Coroner’s case at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
5:59 p.m. Disturbance at Market Street and Old Redwood highway.
6:06 p.m. Traffic stop at 11th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive, reprimand and release.
6:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
7:32 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
9:13 p.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
12:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
12:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
12:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
3:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
4:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
9:28 a.m. Welfare check at Dizzy Gillespie Way and Si Oliver Way.
11:37 a.m. Suspicious person at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway, transported.
11:40 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:37 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Burgundy Way and Zinfandel Drive.
6:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
6:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Biggs Court and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
7:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Broad Oak Way and Hembree Lane.
7:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, citation given.
9:32 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road.
10:44 p.m. Disturbance at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway .
11:12 p.m. Suspicious person at Rio Ruse Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
12:28 a.m. Missing person at risk at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
11:43 a.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:52 p.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:24 p.m. Vandalism at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
3:24 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:07 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
5:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
6:39 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane, arrest made.
9:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, citation given.
11:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
11:37 p.m. Probation search at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
