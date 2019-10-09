MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
9:04 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
2:55 p.m. Vandalism at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
3:48 p.m. Suicide threats at Leno Drive and Trione Circle.
4:01 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:18 p.m. Disturbance at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
8:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
8:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 4th Street, arrests made.
9:42 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Aviation Boulevard and Brickway Boulevard.
10:10 p.m. Welfare check at Prestwick Court and Troon Court.
10:18 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, homeless related incident.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
1:22 a.m. Drunk driver at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, arrest made.
7:40 p.m. Coroner’s case at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
8:16 a.m. Petty theft at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
8:57 a.m. Battery at Aviation Boulevard and Brickway Boulevard.
12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
1:28 p.m. Petty theft at E Street and Maple Drive.
1:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
5:37 p.m. Drunk driver at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
8:06 p.m. Drunk driver at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive, arrest made.
10:17 p.m. Drug Possession at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
7:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood highway and Anish Way, reprimand and release.
9:26 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Aviation Boulevard and Brickway Boulevard.
10:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
11:50 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, arrest made.
2:26 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
3:07 p.m. Missing person at risk at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
4:47 p.m. Welfare check at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
9:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Madrone Way, reprimand and release.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
10:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way, reprimand and release.
10:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Commons Court, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
12:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
9:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
10:36 a.m. Violation of court order at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive
11:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
1:41 p.m. Narcotic possession and parole/probation violation at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
1:55 p.m. Disturbance at Colleen rive and Abbie Court.
4:23 p.m. Petty theft at Mathilde Drive and Chris Street.
11:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Lane, reprimand and release.
11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
11:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
11:32 p.m. Traffic stop Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
1:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:54 a.m. Welfare check at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
9:49 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, homeless related incident.
9:58 a.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:15 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:43 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Tabatha Way and Blasi Drive.
2:56 p.m. Disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:36 p.m. Petty theft Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:34 p.m. Disturbance at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
7:30 p.m. Animal control call at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
1:46 a.m. Disturbance at Stomper Drive and Provencial Way.
8:16 a.m. Traffic accident with unknown details at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:57 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
9:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Strech Lane and Dove Lane, reprimand and release.
9:53 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, homeless related incident.
10:12 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, homeless related incident.
10:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle, reprimand and release.
11:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
12:02 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:13 p.m. Petty theft at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
6:55 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Fireweed Court and Lakewood Drive.
7:03 p.m.. Welfare check at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
7:19 p.m. Attempted assault with a weapon at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:17 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:31 p.m. Missing person at risk reported 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, reprimand and release.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Star Road.
10:10 p.m. Traffic stop a Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
10:34 p.m. Traffic stop at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue, citation given.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:56 p.m. Suspicious person at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, citation given.
10:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:12 p.m. Grand theft at Jessica Drive and Gertrude Drive.
11:37 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
1:45 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, arrest made.
2:24 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
3:08 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
3:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
5:02 p.m. Violation of court order at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
5:58 p.m. Suspicious person at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, transported.
6:40 p.m. Petty theft at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
9:53 p.m. Drunk driver at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
