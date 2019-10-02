MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
5:07 a.m. Animal control call at Oakfield Lane and Old Oak Road.
8:29 a.m. Violation of court order at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
10:15 a.m. Welfare check at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
10:26 a.m. Embezzlement at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
11:30 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
5:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way, reprimand and release.
5:38 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
6:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
6:55 p.m. Disturbance at Curry Court and Alden Court.
7:34 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
9:34 p.m. Welfare check at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMEBER 24
8:05 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
8:05 a.m. Coroner’s case at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
1:43 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
2:48 p.m. Under the influence of drugs at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, arrest made.
3:01 p.m. Attempted burglary at Chablis Drive and Cellar Way.
4:14 p.m. Robbery at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
4:50 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
1:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
3:25 a.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
7:01 a.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
8:12 a.m. Burglary at Decanter Circle and Zinfandel Drive.
1:34 p.m. Violation of court order at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
2:27 p.m. Fraud at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
4:34 p.m. Violation of court order at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
5:01 p.m. Drug sales at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:03 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Equity Court and Camelot Drive.
8:09 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
6:49 a.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:33 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:58 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane.
9:31 a.m. Missing person at risk at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
11:48 a.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
1:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
1:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
2:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
3:38 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:06 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
5:08 p.m. Animal control call at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
5:36 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
6:11 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:19 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
9:33 a.m. Disturbance at Liberty Oak Lane and Estate Lane.
12:33 p.m. Warrant attempt at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, citation given.
12:37 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
3:51 p.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
8:48 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
9:26 p.m. Violation of court order at Elsbree Lane and Amelia Court.
10:36 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:55 p.m. Disturbance at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
11:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
11:25 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
6:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
6:32 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
8:34 p.m. Drunk in public at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
8:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
9:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, arrest made.
11:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
12:55 a.m. Disturbance (noise) at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
10:40 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
3:26 p.m. Petty theft on Mark West Station Road and Old Vine Lane.
3:51 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
5:19 p.m. Drunk driver at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
7:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
7:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
7:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place, reprimand and release.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
11:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
