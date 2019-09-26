MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
10:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, citation given.
5:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Poplar Way and Canyon Oak Drive, reprimand and release.
6:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane, reprimand and release.
9:10 p.m. Welfare check and Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
10:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:50 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, homeless related incident.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMEBER 17
12:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
9:13 a.m. Welfare check at Elsbree Lane and Amelia Court.
10:18 p.m. Welfare check at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
10:40 a.m. Burglary at Old Redwood Highway and Laden Lane.
11:13 a.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, arrest made.
2:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, citation given.
2:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:57 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
5:21 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
6:10 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
8:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street, arrest made.
9:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
9:22 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:25 p.m. Suicide threats at Brianna Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
10:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
10:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
10:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
2:33 p.m. Illegal entry and stolen property at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive, arrest made.
5:29 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
6:05 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Pedroncelli Drive and Trione Circle, reprimand and release.
8:18 p.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
8:57 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
10:20 p.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, arrest made.
11:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
2:24 a.m. Prowler at Eagle Drive.
8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Burgundy Way and Starr Road, citation given.
9:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court.
11:02 a.m. Trespassing at Jensen Lane.
3:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
4:31 p.m. Vandalism at Oak Way and Reiman Lane, citation given.
6:08 p.m. Petty theft on Old Redwood Highway.
6:52 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) on 3rd Street.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop on NB Central Windsor onramp, reprimand and release.
10:36 p.m. Suspicious person on Brooks Road South, arrest made.
10:47 p.m. Traffic stop on Shiloh Road.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
7:19 a.m. Warrant attempt at Duncan Drive and Windsor Road, arrest made.
7:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Sheffield Street, citation given.
7:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Billington Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:20 a.m. Welfare check at Lakewood Drive, arrest made.
6:16 p.m. Dunk Driver at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
6:17 p.m. Fight on Old Redwood Highway.
7:01 p.m. Disturbance at Buena Tierra Court and Cerrada Court.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road, arrest made.
9:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Foothill Drive and VInecrest Road, reprimand and release.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at NB Central Windsor onramp.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMEBER 21
1:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Cock Robin Avenue and Windsor Palms Drive, reprimand and release.
1:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Dove Lane and Yerba Buena Way, reprimand and release.
7:40 a.m. Welfare check on Rosemary Clooney Court.
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
8:34 a.m. Traffic stop on Golf Course Drive, reprimand and release.
9:03 a.m. Grand theft on Cricket Court.
10:44 a.m. Traffic stop on Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
11:41 a.m. Drug possession on Hembree Lane, arrest made.
5:51 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
7:42 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) on Old Redwood Highway.
8:23 p.m. Traffic accident (unknown detail) on Starr Road.
8:30 p.m. Disturbance (music) on Victoria Lane.
10:34 p.m. Disturbance (party) on Broad Oak Way.
10:40 p.m. Vandalism on Brooks Road South.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
12:50 a.m. Domestic battery with injury on Duncan Drive, arrest made.
2:13 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run on Cock Robin Avenue.
2:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
5:45 p.m. Petty theft on Hembree Lane, arrest made.
6:37 p.m. Welfare check on Hembree Lane.
