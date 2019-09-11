MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
12:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Franklin Street and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
1:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Fulton Place and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
5:42 a.m. Officer help/emergency at Old Redwood Highway and Joe Rodota Drive.
7:40 a.m. Disturbance just occurred at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
10:38 p.m. Burglary at Windsor River Road and Market Street.
11:18 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor River Road and Windsor Road.
11:53 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
3:54 p.m. Animal control call at Park Glen Drive and Railroad Avenue.
7:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Countryside Court and Cock Robin Avenue.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
7:43 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
8:10 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Chris Street and Mathilde Drive, arrest made.
9:46 a.m. Extortion at Alden Court and Curry Court.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Biggs Way and Natalie Drive.
12:16 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Bluebird Drive, arrest made.
2:56 p.m. Drunk driver at Starr Road and Gumview Road.
4:33 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Windsor River Road and Oak Park Street, homeless related incident.
4:57 p.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane, citation given.
4:59 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:14 p.m. Warrant attempt at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, arrest made.
8:31 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor Palms Drive.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
11:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
12:03 a.m. Warrant attempt at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane, arrest made.
4:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
8:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
8:46 a.m. Open container in vehicle at Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
9:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
9:51 a.m. Vandalism at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:06 a.m. Grand theft at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
12:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
12:55 p.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, arrest made.
12:56 p.m. Marijuana possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road, arrest made.
12:56 p.m. Marijuana possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road, arrest made.
1:23 p.m. Marijuana possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road, arrest made.
3:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court, reprimand and release.
7:37 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place, arrest made.
9:54 p.m. Drunk driver at Creekview Place and Starr Road, arrest made.
9:59 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:08 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vancouver Lane and Vinecrest Road.
10:19 p.m. Drunk driver at Hembree Lane and Leafhaven Lane, arrest made.
11:13 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:42 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vancouver Lane and Vinecrest Road.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Not available
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
1:53 a.m. Disturbance at Old Oak Road and Oakfield Lane.
2:40 a.m. Prowler at Darcy Drive and Shamrock Circle.
9:08 a.m. Welfare check at Maduro Street and Herb Road.
10:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
12:09 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
2:21 p.m. Fraud at Maduro Street and Kidd Road.
2:35 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Maple Drive and B Street.
4:13 p.m. Public urination .defecation at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
4:42 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at 11th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
6:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
6:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:17 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
9:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
11:15 p.m. Call for help Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
9:27 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
2:34 p.m. Lost property at Tamara Way and Old Redwood Highway.
2:59 p.m. Welfare check at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
8:06 p.m. Found property at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:26 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way, reprimand and release.
10:31 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive, citation given.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Market Street, reprimand and release.
11:21 p.m. Traffic stop at 10th Hole Drive and Mitchell Lane, citation given.
11:39 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
12:50 a.m. Disturbance at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
1:17 a.m. Suspicious person at Windsor River Road and Windsor Avenue, arrest made.
5:32 a.m. Disturbance at Seghesio Way and Trione Circle.
10:31 a.m. Disturbance at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
12:04 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor Palms Drive.
12:38 p.m. Vandalism at Pinot Noir Way and Burgundy Way.
2:44 p.m. Petty theft at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
5:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:01 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
6:55 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
9:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:20 p.m. Fight at Conde Lane and Mitchell Lane.
10:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
10:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
11:03 pm. Traffic stop at Dove Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
