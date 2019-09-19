MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
12:44 a.m. Warrant attempt at Lavell Road and Vineyard View, arrest made.
7:56 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
9:12 a.m. Burglary at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
12:59 p.m. Fraud at Jutta Way and Gertrude Drive.
3:25 p.m. Petty theft at Moll Drive and Lockwood Drive.
5:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Lavell Road and Vineyard View, citation given.
5:45 p.m. Disturbance at E Street and Dry Creek Drive.
7:26 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Pallino Court, reprimand and release.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Shannon Way and Shannon Court, reprimand and release.
10:59 p.m. Battery at Los Verde Court and Foothill Drive.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
12:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
6:20 a.m. Vandalism at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway.
9:17 a.m. Fraud at El Macero Way and La Contenta Court.
10:59 a.m. Burglary report at Chris Street and Mathilde Drive.
2:26 p.m. Petty theft at Smoketree Street and Hembree Lane.
3:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, citation given.
4:05 p.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
4:39 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
4:52 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, homeless related incident.
5:01 p.m. Petty theft at Callahan Lane and Moll Drive.
6:45 p.m. Fraud at Decanter Circle and Zinfandel Drive.
8:23 p.m. Drunk in public at Honsa Avenue and McClelland Drive.
8:38 p.m. Suspicious person at Plant Road and Windsor Road, arrest made.
1:44 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
12:39 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South, arrest made.
8:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:03 a.m. Traffic stop at 2nd Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:54 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, reprimand and release.
2:22 p.m. Warrant attempt at Maduro Street and Kidd Road.
2:51 p.m. Battery at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
4:06 p.m. Non-injury Traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
6:01 p.m. Animal control call at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
6:02 p.m. Suicide threats at Jonathan Drive and Ginny Drive.
9:15 p.m. Warrant attempt at Honsa Avenue and McClelland Drive.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
8:48 a.m. Auto burglary at Old Redwood highway and Shadetree Drive.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, reprimand and release.
1:22 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Starr Road and Gumview Road, arrest made.
5:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
5:30 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Lakewood Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Pleasant Avenue, citation given.
5:48 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
5:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
6:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Billington Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, arrest made.
7:01 a.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:54 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:41 a.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive, reprimand and release.
10:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lazy Creek Drive, reprimand and release.
11:55 p.m. Missing person at risk at Shamrock Circle and Old Redwood Highway.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
4:13 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:26 a.m. Disturbance at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
10:25 a.m. grand Theft at Caletti Avenue and Standard Avenue.
10:27 a.m. Auto burglary at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
2:29 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:02 p.m. Vandalism at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Wilson Lane.
5:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
5:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, citation given.
6:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
7:16 p.m. Man down at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
9:31 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:34 p.m. Petty theft at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
12:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane, reprimand and release.
12:19 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
12:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
9:49 a.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
12:38 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:30 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
2:32 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
4:14 p.m. Traffic accident with major injury at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
8:44 p.m. Fraud at Bob Crosby Way and Si Oliver Way.
8:51 p.m. Grand theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
9:41 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gabrielle Drive and Deanna Place.
10:03 p.m. Battery at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
10:06 p.m. Disturbance (party) a Creekview Place and Starr Road.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
12:13 a.m. Disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
9:20 a.m. Animal control call at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
11:42 a.m. Trespassing at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
12:59 p.m. Animal control call at Planetree Drive and Quaking Aspen Lane.
1:43 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle, reprimand and release.
4:45 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
6:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:02 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
7:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
7:43 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
8:37 p.m. Fight at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
9:01 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
