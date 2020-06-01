The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will again be meeting discuss a series of harsh cuts necessitated by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The board’s budget workshop usually takes place in May of each year and gives the board an opportunity to preview the upcoming budget and to give input, which is incorporated into the budget which is brought back for approval in June.
This year, workshops were scheduled in October/November, postponed due to the Kincade Fire and in March, postponed by the COVID-19 suspension of in-person learning and adjustment of all school/district operations.
Due to the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic the district is faced with a financial issue of receiving significantly reduced funding for public education, a potential 10% in funding reductions. On May 20, the board received initial ideas for possible budget reductions, and then schedule another meeting to gather information from stakeholders, held on May 28.
On June 2, the board will review updated documents and information to adjust the budget to allow for potentially significant reductions in revenue, mostly state funding. A discussion will follow, providing opportunities for review of additional considerations for the budget and subsequent cuts.
The meeting will be held via Zoom, and will be streamed live to the WUSD Facebook page. The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public.
