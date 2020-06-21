At their June 16 meeting, the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees confirmed the appointment of Brad Rigney as the new director of information and instructional technology services.
According to a statement from the district, Rigney has 13 years of experience leading technology services for school systems and was most recently the senior director of technology for Envision Schools in Oakland, CA. He was previously with the Oakland Diocese Schools, also in Oakland.
In both of these roles, Rigney distinguished himself for building and expanding technology systems to serve the needs of staff and students. Rigney’s career in education began with technology support in St. Mary’s Elementary School in Walnut Creek, where he developed a keen interest in serving the instructional technology needs of students and staff.
Rigney studied computer art, 3D modeling and animation at the San Francisco Academy of Art College and has acquired many certifications and credentials in various technologies as he has developed his expertise to serve the needs of K-12 instructional services.
Rigney is a Bay Area native with deep ties to the Russian River area. He and his family recently relocated to Sonoma County where he currently resides with his spouse and two children, ages 8 and 13.
He is enthusiastic about his new role in Windsor, saying, “It has been my lifelong dream to live and work in Sonoma County, and I am thrilled at the prospect of building on the great work of WUSD’s technology team.”
