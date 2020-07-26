In a letter dated July 24, Windsor Unified School District and Superintendent Jeremy Decker announced that WUSD will be doing distance learning only through Sept. 25. It also announced that school will likely open four days later than planned, on Aug. 17.
“You may have heard that Governor Gavin Newsom provided new state guidance for schools last Friday. This guidance impacts our school district’s plans for the fall. I am writing to share an update on what we know about school reopening based on this guidance,” said Decker in the letter.
Both of these items must be approved by the board of trustees, who will be meeting on Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, to discuss the superintendent’s recommendation to move the opening of the school year back from Thursday, Aug. 13, to Monday, Aug. 17 to allow more time for teachers to prepare and get additional professional development.
The letter outlines what school will look like in the fall, what the plans are for the rest of the year, and highlights the differences between the three types of non-in-person learning available to families.
Opening with Distance Learning
“As you may already know, Windsor Unified is following state guidelines and will begin classes for the 2020-21 school year with distance learning. At the July 27 special board meeting, district administration will recommend that distance learning will continue for six weeks, at least through Friday, September 25,” said the letter. “At that time, depending on state and county risk factors, we will determine whether to continue with distance learning or transition to another mode. Of course, our considerations will always focus on bringing staff and students back together safely on campus.”
All along WUSD has been working to created pathways for each of the possible learning models, and the letter states that as such they are prepared for distance learning that will look quite different than what families experienced in the spring.
The letter states that the new distance learning plans will prioritize five things: social-emotional learning, (community building and communication); a clear communication plan (including instructions/directions that are consistently given at the same time and in the same place); synchronous and asynchronous lessons (meaning working with teachers directly or working independently and using synchronous for communication check-ins and small group needs); content that is standards-aligned and understandable(high leverage, endurance, “just in time” essential standards learning for the next unit, grade level, etc., and is focused on building the 4 C’s- creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration); and assessments focused on feedback and grading (we know students can find answers, what can they do with them/how can they apply new learning to show what they know).
In other words, this time, grades will count and the state has now provided schools with requirements for monitoring, grading and assessment for distance learning.
How will WUSD ensure high-quality distance learning?
The letter states that districts have been provided a clear outline from the state for how schools should ensure high-quality distance education, and WUSD has been working diligently to meet and exceed these requirements.
Their implementation plans include: access to devices and connectivity for all kids; challenging assignments equivalent to in-person classes; adapted lessons for English language learners and special education students; frequent live interaction with students (via internet or telephonic communication) with certificated employees and peers for purposes of instruction, progress monitoring and maintaining school connectedness; attendance tracking through participation in online activities, completion of regular assignments and completion of assessments and contacts between district and school staff and pupils or parents or guardians; and synchronous (live) and asynchronous (independent) instruction.
Distance learning, independent study and homeschool defined
The letter concludes with a chart outlining the key differences between distance learning, the district’s independent study program and homeschooling.
Distance learning is highlighted by frequent live interaction with the teachers they would have had for the upcoming school year regardless, attendance being monitored though a variety of methods and grades provided on assignments, assessments and project, daily live engagement and required peer interaction.
Independent study requires that students apply, and once accepted they are assigned to a WUSD Independent Study teacher. (This is not the teacher who they will be assigned to if and when they transition to hybrid or in-person learning), and features only weekly check-ins, with attendance and grading based on work completion and production, and optional peer interaction.
Homeschooling is a completely separate process, wherein a parent files a Private School Affidavit with the California Department of Education, and opens a school and becomes the teacher of record. There is no connection to WUSD staff, programs or curriculum. The parent must select and provide all curricular, instructional, and other materials. Therefore, all other items such as teacher and peer contact, attendance, grading and engagement are at the parent’s discretion.
The letter finishes with acknowledgement of the challenges ahead and appreciation for the local community.
“We appreciate your patience during these challenging times. Please expect ongoing communication from WUSD and your child’s school,” Decker’s letter concludes.
If you wish to make a comment for the Board of Trustees during Public Comment, please email Jenny Cox at jcox@wusd.org. The subject line should read: Public Comment for The Special Board Meeting, July 27th, 2020. For more information, see https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public. This meeting will be streamed live to Facebook and YouTube.
