In an eight-part series we look back at the world that was, here in our little corner of it. 2020 was a year of challenges. We’ll be publishing this eight piece work daily as we work to the new year. Today’s piece is on the events and celebrations that took place, despite the challenges of COVID.
When public life went dark in March due to COVID, it began a cascade of event cancellations and changes that continued through the end of the year.
Virtual events became the watchword, but a lot of events that couldn’t be done over Zoom altered themselves to be COVID-safe, becoming drive-thru, capacity limited or more.
Please scroll through the above gallery to enjoy photos from the following events.
Circle Keepers
On Jan.16 the Windsor High School Student Circle Keepers hosted a "Community In Circle Conference" event for 60 parents and community members on Jan. 16. Grace Curtin-Fiano, assistant principal, and Samuel Reyes, a senior Circle Keeper, provided the community with an overview of Restorative Practices and how this program builds intentional relationships throughout campus. The audience also viewed a clip from WHS's film, that is available at www.windsorhs.com, under the Restorative Practices tab.
The student Circle Keepers led small community building circles as a support for the eight through 12th grade parents who wanted to learn about the following topics from a teen perspective: screen time and social media culture; drugs, alcohol and vaping; boundaries; transitioning to high school; staying connected to your teen; and stress and anxiety.
Famous brew
On Feb. 7 Pliny the Younger debuted for 2020 at the Russian River Brewing Company in Windsor. The famous IPA brings beer lovers from around the world for a taste of the limited edition brew. This year, its 16th, for the first time Pliny lovers could take away a taste of the hop-tastic brew.
The lines for this year’s release stretched around the building and out onto Conde Lane.
Talent show
The annual Windsor talent show took place on March 6, and talented individuals from around the county came out to show off their skills in singing, dancing, acting and musical composition and instrument playing. The talent show is a fundraiser for the Windsor Performing Arts Academy, which provides performing arts camps and performances for children throughout the year, regardless of ability to pay. The top scoring judges’ choice winner was the gifted Olivia Olsen who blew everyone away with her performance as Wednesday Adams singing “Pulled” from “The Addams Family” musical. The audience choice winner was 4-year-old Abigail Ritchey who turned in a charming rendition of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen.” Both girls took home a trophy and $100.
Census 2020
The 2020 Census started on March 12 and concluded in December when the numbers were delivered to the president and the congress. On March 31, 2021 the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
Pop-up prom
Vittoria Castelli is a 17-year-old exchange student from Milano, Italy enrolled at Windsor High School 2019-20 school year and got to experience at least one semi-normal household activity Rotarians Pam and Ken Moulton staged a “pop-up prom” on April 25.
Farmers market opening
On Sunday, May 3, the Windsor Certified Famers Market had its opening day, approximately a month later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the market opening was happily received there were significant differences from a normal year, including caution tape marking booth boundaries and patron and sellers alike in masks and gloves. The market was also smaller than usual, due to social distancing rules and COVID-19 safety guidelines. New rules and guidelines included the wearing of masks, no public bathroom available, 6-foot social distancing required, as well as 10 feet of distance between each booth. In addition, patrons could not touch any of the items or produce; they had to be handled only by the seller. There were also no free samples and a restriction on pre-made food.
Brooks Teacher Appreciation
On May 8, families from Brooks Middle School in Windsor put on a teacher appreciation parade for teachers and staff. Teachers and staff sat outside the front of the school socially distancing and wearing masks while families drove by in decorated cars, with signs, balloons and streamers, all expressing that they missed their school and teachers. Participants honked and waived and called out to their favorite teachers, and were joined in the parade and noise making by the Windsor Police Department and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District.
Mattie teacher appreciation parade
On May 15 it was Mattie Washburn’s turn for students and teachers to reconnect with a celebratory parade. Teachers and staff lined the two traffic circles at the school, joined by Windsor Police and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District, to wave signs and cheer as carloads of students rolled by, with their own decorations and signs, many of which capitalized on the Mattie Monarch mascot of the school for TK through second graders.
Cali Promotion on Wheels
On May 29, Cali Calmecac Language Academy celebrated its 8th grade class of 2020, with a drive-through promotion ceremony that observed social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19. Families drove up in decorated vehicles and were given swag bags and certificates by masked staff as festive music played. Teachers lined the area dancing and cheering, and students were congratulated by masked members of the board of trustees and district administration. Members of the Windsor Police and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District were also on hand to cheer the 94 graduates and 9 valedictorians.
Windsor Middle School promotion
Students, staff and community members gathered on the morning of May 29 to celebrate the passage from eighth grade to high school. Social distancing protocols were followed, while celebrating the accomplishment of the students. Video and additional photos are available on the Windsor Middle School Facebook page.
WHS graduation
The Windsor High School class of 2020 survived a lot of challenges in their time — two fires, a flood and global pandemic — but that didn’t quench the spirit of celebration that permeated their graduation celebration on May 30. Students were driven to campus in decorated vehicles by their families, and then wound their way through campus, where they received snacks from the Boosters Club, swag bags from their campus (WHS, Windsor Oaks Academy, North Bay Met Academy and North County Consortium), before turning past the rows of signs with every graduate’s name and into the circular driveway at the front of campus. There, they were met by teachers, staff and members of the school board and the administrative team along with fun music. Then, the procession made its way out through Keiser Park for a Grad Cruise around town. The entire experience was live streamed, and then later rebroadcast as a video that included speeches from students and staff. Speakers included Superintendent Brandon Krueger, ASB president Julia Sawyer, Valedictorian Elise Oliver and keynote speaker Assistant Principal Peter Sullivan. The “Star Spangled Banner” was sung by Bella Fogel.
Peaceful protest
On June 1 and 2, protesters gathered on the Town Green between 3 and 6 p.m. to demand equity and action in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of white police officers. While social media posts and activity in Santa Rosa prompted some local fears, the group that gathered on the Green was peaceful and supportive, chanting and inciting passing cars to honk in support. Mayor Dominic Foppoli, then-Vice Mayor Esther Lemus and Councilmember Deb Fudge joined with protestors to show their support and solidarity.
Downtown Street Eats
Downtown Street Eats started on June 11, and lots of folks turned out for enhanced socially distanced dining. The town closed down McClelland Drive from Market Street to DuVander Lane from 5 to 9 p.m. and restaurants were allowed to increase their outdoor dining areas by placing tables on sidewalks and to the edge of the parking spots.
Speaking about racism
At an event on the Town Green on June 19, people came forward to share their experiences with racism in Windsor. There was an “open mic” for those who wished to speak publicly and also a table of craft supplies for those who preferred to make posters or post cards about their experiences.
On Friday, July 17 “Windsor Stands in Solidarity” took place on the Town Green. The event was put on by Windsor High School’s Committee for Change and the Windsor Wellness Partnership and it featured speakers and performers from across all of Windsor taking a stand against racism. Attendees were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and they were encouraged to share their own experiences by speaking, creating art or writing out postcards.
El Día de los Muertos
On Oct. 2, the community of Windsor turned out to celebrate its Mexican heritage and honor its ancestors by building El Día de los Muertos memorial altars on the Town Green.
The altars, called ofrendas, honor the deceased using calaveras (skulls), aztec marigolds, and the favorite items, foods and beverages of the departed. The ofrendas could be found along the pathway east of the fountains on the Town Green. While some are traditional, honoring individual family members who have passed, others honor the community and call for community healing.
Build Academy
On Saturday, Oct. 10, local dignitaries met at Windsor High School to break ground for the school’s new “Build Academy,” meant to help turn out the next generation of construction managers and executives.
Mayor Dominic Foppoli, WHS principal Lamar Collins, school board trustee Rich Carnation and Rotary president Bill Bolster all took up a golden shovel to break ground for the facility that will, with support from the Rotary Club and local businesses, house all the tools and supplies needed for the academy.
Haunted Halloween at a distance
On Oct. 30 Windsor Middle School became the spooky backdrop for a Trunk-or-Treat put on by WMS and Chicano Truckin’.The line of cars snaked all the way down Brooks and Foothill Roads, backing up traffic as families excited for the opportunity to have some festive fun lined up for their trip through the parking lot. Families stayed in their cars, as members of Chicano Truckin’ and the staff of WMS delivered socially-distanced treats through the windows. The event was free, but donations were accepted and the event raised over $1,000 for future programs at WMS.
On Halloween the town of Windsor put on a Trick-or-Treat Trail at Keiser Park. Families made reservations ahead of time for socially-distance time slots throughout the day and local businesses and entities offered pandemic conscious treat delivery as the families strolled through the park.
Despite the restrictions on Halloween activities, plenty of houses in Windsor got in the spooky spirit, dressing their homes in their haunted best.
Victory Parade
On Nov. 7 a parade of some 30-odd cars filled with joyous voters wound its way from Santa Rosa to the Windsor Town Green, celebrating the victory of president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Cars were decorated with flags, banners and stickers, and drivers honked their horns and waved and cheered at the small crowd greeting them at the Green. California state senator Mike McGuire and newly elected Rohnert Park Councilmember Jackie Elward were participants in the parade organized by Pat Sabo of the Sonoma County Democrats.
Christmas cheer
On Dec. 17 the town of Windsor announced the winners of its home decorating contest for Christmas. They announced that after careful deliberation, there was a four-way tie for first place. The winners were 932 Robbie Way, 530 Quince Street, 9511 Lazy Creek Drive and 322 Alexis Street.
The annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove is in full swing at the Windsor Town Green. Two hundred trees sport lights and décor from local families, business, nonprofits, classrooms and more. This year, a prescribed path through the trees has been laid out to help with social distancing. The center piece of the grove is the blindingly decorated pavilion which plays host to a few special trees, including one from the Sonoma County Fire District, which this year hits a new level of decorating that celebrates the air tankers and water-dropping helicopters that were so instrumental in curtailing this year’s wildfires. Overlooking the entire Green is the town’s own Christmas tree, covered with lights.
While the pandemic meant no tree lighting and holiday celebration on the Town Green this year, there was still a virtual tree lighting ceremony, that can now be viewed and enjoyed by everyone. Santa and Mrs. Claus took time out of their busy schedules to turn up and light the tree with their magic, and all the members of the town council turned up to share messages of holiday cheer and hope. The full video can be viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.