School closings, crime and punishment and the people and events that made this year special
In this two-part series we will count down the 10 biggest topics that dominated our coverage in 2019 in Windsor. From district elections to the Kincade Fire, to power outages and school closures, this is the year that was.
Here, in countdown format are the numbers 10 through six. Check in next week for our top five.
10) Crime and Punishment
Serial auto burglars arrested
Four suspects were arrested in Windsor on Jan. 10 for a string of auto burglaries targeting work trucks and their contents.
Three suspects were detained and taken into custody without incident, 20-year-old Crystal Manjarrez of San Pablo, CA, 39-year-old Minerva Razo-Venegas of Vernalis, CA and 24-year-old David Coyt, Jr. of Richmond, CA.
As part of the follow up investigation, detectives from the Sheriff’s Property Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a Budget Inn Hotel in Fairfield, CA where they found more stolen property from Windsor residents. At the hotel, according to the statement, detectives also located and arrested 25-year-old Jesus Peralta of San Rafael, CA who was in possession of the additional stolen property.
Multi-car accident
On Jan. 13 Omar Cisnero-Ramirez, 37, of Healdsburg, was driving the wrong way on northbound Highway 101 near Arata Lane in a 2016 Ford Focus. It struck a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle driven by a subject identified as K. Piesesky, and then struck a 2018 GMC Sierra whose drivers and passengers were not identified.
Cisnero-Ramirez was transported to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and then was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injuries. Piesesky suffered major injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital and the driver and passengers of the GMC Sierra were transported to Sutter with minor injuries.
Larkfield Bar Fight
A 29-year-old Windsor man was diagnosed with a serious injury that caused lack of blood to his brain. Detectives then learned the victim had gone to the Final Edition bar in Larkfield on Friday, March 8 between 9 and 10 p.m. and that he had been involved in a minor fight around midnight, in which he got hit once.
The victim then went to a friend’s home in Windsor and at around 2 a.m. he collapsed to the floor. Video surveillance of the altercation showed a group of people in the bar by the front door and a quick fight took place between five to six people.
The suspect who threw the punch was identified as Juan Martinez, a 36-year-old Santa Rosa man with no local prior arrests. Detectives met with Martinez at his home on March 10 and arrested him for felony battery causing a serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and was released on a $50,000 bail bond.
DUI crash
At 8:20 a.m. on July 4, a 20-year old male from Orland, CA was arrested for suspected DUI following a solo vehicle roll over crash on Starr Road near Robbie Way. The vehicle left the roadway, sheared a utility pole and rolled over onto its roof.
The accident caused telephone wires to hang dangerously low to the roadway, which resulted in the closure of Starr Road between Robbie Way and Star View Drive. The road did not reopen until 9:15 p.m. because the repair of the utility pole involved bringing in crews from Fort Bragg and Sacramento. No one was injured in the accident.
Multiple-count felon sentenced for crimes in Windsor, west county
Defendant Ryan Christopher Moore, 36, of Santa Rosa, was sentenced to serve seven years and eight months in state prison on July 17 after having pled “no contest” in May to an extensive list of crimes including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, maintaining a drug house, grand theft and fleeing a police officer’s vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
His sentence comes from multiple incidents around the county, but in August 2018, Windsor Police pulled over Moore driving a vehicle with a false license plate. Moore was again arrested and charged with a felony for the illegal license plate use.
Two horses abandoned in a trailer in Home Depot parking lot
On July 23, officers were dispatched to the Home Depot parking lot to investigate a report of an abandoned horse trailer containing two horses. When deputies arrived, they found the trailer, which did in fact contain the two, very thin, senior horses.
While on scene, a passerby reported they remembered seeing an early 1990s, beat-up, maroon/burgundy Ford pick-up truck, parking this trailer at this location at approximately 1 p.m. on July 22.
Both horses made a full recovery and are available for adoption.
Pursuit and standoff closes Highway 101 at Shiloh Road
On Sept. 15, Santa Rosa CHP was assisting PG&E with line work along southbound US-101 in Geyserville, with traffic temporarily stopped, when a white Honda Civic refused to stop and subsequently drove around the closure. The Honda nearly struck one of the CHP officers and a pursuit ensued. The Honda fled southbound at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department successfully deployed a spike strip at the Shiloh Road exit. The Honda came to a stop in the lanes of traffic along southbound US-101 just north of the River Road exit.
The male driver refused to exit the Honda and a standoff followed. Sonoma County Sheriff’s negotiators arrived on scene in an attempt to communicate with the driver. The driver continued to be uncooperative and negotiations broke down. Sonoma County SWAT personnel arrived on scene to assist. After determining the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, SWAT officers utilized non-lethal options and successfully removed the driver from the Honda.
The driver was identified as Eric Van Gelder, 56, of Geyserville. He was charged with evading police, DUI (drugs) and delaying/resisting arrest.
One arrested, one at large after late night call in Larkfield
On Sept. 16 Sheriff’s dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business on Old Redwood Highway. A deputy arrived and saw two people standing outside a car in the bay of a car wash that was closed for the night.
The deputy identified the woman as Hannah Ercolini, 23, of Santa Rosa. The man gave the deputy a fake name. Ercolini had a warrant for a robbery, and as the deputy placed her in handcuffs, the man, later identified as William Wasecko, 26, of Santa Rosa, ran away.
Deputies set up a perimeter to establish a search area and requested Henry 1 and a Santa Rosa Police Department K-9 to help search for Wasecko, but they were not able to locate him that night. However, Wasecko was arrested the next day.
Man convicted in Windsor murder denied parole
On Sept. 13, the California Board of Prison Terms denied parole to 72-year-old Manuel Avalos Flores, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of Ricoberto Arroyo in Windsor in 1981.
On the evening of Jan. 16, 1981, Flores went out drinking with three companions and ended up at a bar in Windsor where he came upon Arroyo, with whom he’d had a previous issue over a woman. As Arroyo left to rest in his car Flores confronted him and challenged him to fight. When Arroyo declined, Flores produced a .38 caliber handgun and shot him six times at close range killing him.
Flores will not be eligible for parole again until 2022, at which time another hearing on the issue will occur.
Life in prison for Mark West area murders
Defendants Rene Espinoza, Jr., 22, Maria Guadalupe Torres, 42, and Rene Espinoza Martinez, 42, all of Clearlake, were each sentenced to a life-term in prison following their July convictions for the 2017 murder of Antonio Botello Arreola.
Each defendant entered a “no contest” plea to murder charges.The charges resulted from the three defendants coordinating the killing of Arreola, who had developed a relationship with Torres while he stayed on the defendants’ property. After learning of the relationship, Torres’ husband, Martinez, and son, Espinoza, conspired with her to lure Arreola to a remote area along Porter Creek Road in the middle of the night.
Espinoza was convicted of first-degree murder and a further allegation that he personally used a firearm resulting in the death of Arreola. He was sentenced to a term of 50 years to life in prison. Torres was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in prison. Martinez was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in prison.
Firearm found
On Sept. 30, Windsor deputies conducted a traffic stop on Old Redwood Highway. The driver, a 22-year old Windsor resident, along with a 25-year old passenger were “contacted inside the vehicle.” During a probation search of the vehicle, deputies located loaded, high-capacity magazines and firearm accessories. Deputies also searched a backpack and located a 9mm handgun that was illegally modified to fire in a fully automatic capacity. The driver was booked into county jail for being in possession of a fully automatic machine gun, possession of a controlled substance, converting a firearm into a machine gun and carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle.
Wild night
On Nov. 24, deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Binggelli Drive in Windsor. A black truck had left the roadway and crashed into the garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver, a 36-year old Windsor resident, walking away from the scene. He displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was ultimately arrested for DUI. No injuries were reported.
9) Celebrations around town
The Wall That Heals
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. was on display in Windsor from March 28 to 31. In addition to the wall replica, there was a mobile education center about the war and the memorial as well as the traditional POW/MIA Empty Chair display.
Easter egg hunt
The annual Windsor Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt took place at Windsor High School on April 20. Volunteers set up age-segregated areas (plus one for children with special needs) and distributed eggs to be hunted down by Windsor children ranging in age from infants to 12 years old. Most of the eggs were stuffed with candy, but some held tickets that enabled their bearer to visit a prize table and pick out a gift. The Easter Bunny was on hand as well for photo-ops and hugs for the kids.
Windsor Day Parade
The community turned out in droves to celebrate the founding Windsor with the annual Windsor Day Parade, which took place on May 4. The parade embraced the date by having a Star Wars theme, in honor of May the Fourth Be with You, the annual Star Wars holiday. The Duke was retiring police chief Carlos Basurto and the Duchess was Chamber of Commerce head Lorene Romero.
Memorial Day
Windsor honored fallen veterans on Memorial Day, May 27, at the Shiloh Cemetery. Residents, families and veterans gathered for the ceremony put on by the at the Healdsburg American Legion Sotoyome Post 111 featuring the Windsor High School strings band. Following the music was a moment of silence, a prayer from the legion’s chaplain, a five-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Kaboom!
The sixth annual Windsor Kaboom! on July 3 was a celebration of music, patriotism and Windsor spirit. The evening kicked off with a performance by the School of Rock student band, followed by the Pat Jordan Band and finishing up with a rousing performance by the Scotty Mac band. The U.S. Army presenting of colors served as a backdrop to a performance of the National Anthem, sung by Windsor’s Sharie Collins before an epic fireworks show lit up the night sky above Kesier Park.
Chili Cook-Off
On July 13, chili aficionados gathered for the sixth annual Windsor Chili Cook-Off. “Celebrity” judges assessed traditional and homestyle chili provided by 13 teams competing for top honors. Winners included: Traditional chili: No Name Chili; Home style: Wasabi Tsunami; People’s Choice: No Name Chili; Showmanship (judged on booth decoration, costumes and guest interaction): Dark Side of the Spoon; Best in Show Runner Up: The Sonoma County Professional Firefighters, Best in Show: No Name Chili.
National Night Out
On Aug. 6, Windsor’s first responders met with residents on the Town Green for National Night Out, a national “block party” for first responders to get to know their neighbors.
Members of the Windsor Police Department were on hand to meet with people and serve them hot dogs, while representatives of Sonoma County Fire District, Bell’s Ambulance, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Parks and Recreation and Sonoma County Animal Services were on hand to chat and hand out goodies for the kids.
Zucchini Festival
On Aug. 24 the Town Green was filled with even more green (and a few other colors as well) as the 19th annual Zucchini Festival took over the farmers market. Rick Krout won the Biggest Zucchini Contest, with his yellow and green monstrosity weighing in at 16.35 pounds. The Veggie Art Contest featuring masterpieces made from produce, was won by Marlee (last name not given), age 6, and adult winner Kathilie Gruggett. Normally, zucchini car races would be a part of the festivities, but unfortunately the person who provides and sets up the track had his vehicle break down on the side of the road on his way to the event. Cars were entered in the art contest, and casual runs were made on the wheelchair ramp of the Town Green’s pavilion.
Wings Over Wine Country Airshow
On Sept. 28 and 29, the Wings Over Wine Country air show returned for its 18th year. This year’s acts included Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Squad, the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Skydiving Team, Dennis Sanders and his Hawker Sea Fury performing an aerobatic “smoke show,” Brad Wursten and his MXS-R aerobatic aircraft, fly-bys of historic WWII aircrafts and a walk-through the United States Air Force C-17 transport.
Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally
On Sept. 28, the third annual Homecoming Parade took place around the Town Green, showcasing the sports and clubs of Windsor High School and members of the Windsor Unified School District. The winning float belonged to the Windsor High School swim team whose goggled jaguar, bubble machine and water decorations propelled them to a one point victory over the Mattie Monarchs, a march of the district’s youngest members dressed up as their school’s mascots. Following the parade was the second annual pep rally and community carnival, brining together food, clubs, booths fun and games.
Tomato and Pepper Fest
On Sept. 22, the Windsor Certified Farmer’s Market celebrated the 15th annual Tomato and Pepper Fest. Food fans of all ages got to enjoy tasting over 30 varieties of tomatoes from local farms and local restaurants and groups peppered in a multitude of salsas. There were cooking activities for kids and a book sale at the library.
Pumpkin Jamboree
The Windsor Certified Farmers Market Pumpkin Jamboree — delayed by the Kincade Fire — took place on Nov. 3. Attendees could make scarecrows, decorate pumpkins, play in a corn pit and pose for photos at the harvest-themed photo booth. They could also make thank you cards and banners for first responders, many of which were in view at the town green events taking place in conjunction with the farmers market. The Windsor Garden Club had its pumpkin succulents for sale as part of an annual fundraiser.
Windsor comes home
Crowds gathered on the Town Green beneath a clear sky still carrying the odor of smoke on Nov. 3. They carried hand-lettered and professionally made signs and banners, and turned their attention to their mayor as he stepped to the microphone.
“Windsor, we’re home,” shouted Mayor Dominic Foppoli as he took the stage at a special event to thank first responders who saved the town from the encroaching Kincade Fire, which led to the historic evacuation of the entire town.
The event took place during the farmers market, and culminated in a an aerial photo of thousands of Windsor residents holding thank you signs and cheering their thanks for the thousands of firefighters and other first responders who saved the town.
Harvest Festival
Fun abounded at the Nov. 16 re-do of the Windsor Education Foundation’s Harvest Festival as kids of all ages enjoyed the carnival-style games and attractions to help raise money for the WE Foundation and by extension, local schools. The event had originally been scheduled for Oct. 26, but had been cancelled due to the Kincade Fire and evacuations. The re-do of the Harvest Festival was run in conjunction with the Windsor Together concert to celebrate the town’s escape from the worst of the fire damage. The concert featured local favorites The Dylan Black Project.
Tree lighting and the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove
The 19th annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting and official opening of the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove took place on Dec. 5. Though the skies were threatening, the weather stayed calm as celebration-goers enjoyed treats, music, wagon rides, holiday lights and myriad of other activities. Overwhelmingly, the theme for trees this year seemed to be “Thanks First Responders” in response to Windsor’s near miss with the Kincade Fire.
8) Homelessness and RV parking
Homelessness is a growing issue for Sonoma County and in 2019 Windsor was not immune. In January, 200 volunteers from all walks of life spread out through Sonoma County for the county’s annual visual count of the homeless. With them were 70 to 80 homeless guides — currently or recently homeless individuals whom the county pays $15 an hour to help with the count each year.
Sonoma County released its point in time homeless census and survey results on June 26. The numbers show a 2% drop from last year with 2,951 people counted, 44 fewer than 2018.
However, the number of unaccompanied children increased 344% to 117 from 34, and the number of transition-age youth (age 18-24) increased 17% to 549 from 471, compared to 2018.
Older adults — those 55 and up — totaled 455 people. Of those, 62% were unsheltered, an 11% increase over last year.
Respondents were asked to list their top four obstacles to permanent housing. The top was not being able to afford rent, at 68%. No job/not enough income came in second at 48%; no money to move at 25%; and no housing available at 24%.
The report states there was a 3% drop in total housing stock due to recent wildfires.
Windsor saw its own increase in homeless visibility with an influx of “home-free” residents in the parking lots of the Home Depot and Walmart on Hembree Lane.
The Windsor Police Department worked with Home Depot and Walmart management to help ease RV parking and homeless activity in these parking lots. Sgt. Brent Kidder heads Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s homeless outreach and became the Windsor Police Department’s homeless outreach sergeant in April.
Kidder attended a meeting on April 23 with managers of Home Depot and Walmart. In the meeting, Kidder said it was determined that Home Depot and Walmart would implement a towing contract to enforce policies the parking lots have.
Kidder went to the parking lots on May 1 and contacted everyone in an RV or any other vehicle that appeared to have someone living inside. He said his motivation for this contact was not simply to speak for Home Depot and Walmart, but to ascertain who was there and why.
Since being homeless isn’t a crime, Kidder said to generalize homeless people as criminal is wrong. However, he admitted that with homelessness or the homeless population, other criminal behaviors are possible.
Kidder said there hadn’t been any specific crimes reported to the police department, other than the parking itself.
7) Year of changes for Windsor Unified School district
Windsor Creek closes
Windsor Creek Elementary, then called Windsor Union Elementary, opened in 1951, and was considered a modern marvel, according to a newspaper report from the time.
“The school, designed by Clarence Felciano, has incorporated in its layout all the latest innovations ... a loud speaker and radio system through which radio programs can be piped into each room or any number of rooms at the same time, a telephone into each room from the Principal’s office, a library and the latest in desks and tables for group work in the younger grades.
“An outstanding feature is the slanting, almost full length windows in each room, allowing for maximum penetration of the sunlight.
“The school is also so constructed that additional rooms may be added without any difficulty or marring of the structure.”
However, citing dropping enrollment and high costs of maintenance, as well as significant needed repairs to the site, the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees voted in December 2018 to shutter Windsor Creek for the 2019-20 school year, and disperse its students to other school sites. Second graders remained at Mattie Washburn and third graders moved to Brooks Elementary.
The closure will save the district about $500,000 a year.
Despite initial protests, the change seemed fairly seamless, with students and staff integrating into their new campuses easily, including Windsor Creek principal Julie Stearn taking over at Mattie Washburn.
Former students, current families, school district members and others in the community turned out on June 29 to say farewell to Windsor Creek Elementary School. Attendees at the farewell fête perused printouts of yearbook photos stretching back almost 60 years and newspapers articles on the construction of the school.
Construction and beautification
Prior to the Aug. 20 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, construction manager Eric Van Pelt and Chief Business Officer Lois Standring led a tour of the construction projects that were undertaken this summer as part of the first phase of bond spending. Brooks Elementary is sporting a new hexagonal library building, Windsor Middle School has a new culinary classroom and garden, Cali Calmecac has a new shade structure and playground and Windsor High School is sporting a new stadium with new turf, bleachers, press box and bathrooms.
On Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, a team of community members, parents and staff took part in the Mattie Washburn Elementary Beautification Day. The cornerstone of the event was the creation of a new rock and mulch entranceway to the campus, with the letters MW, for Mattie Washburn spelled out in stone.
On Sept. 27 the grand opening of the new and improved Kirkpatrick Stadium at Windsor High School took place, complete with school board members, high school administration, community members and performances from WHS’ drumline, dance and cheer squads. Speakers reminisced about the path to the $2 million renovation, and several discussed their particular joy of the newly finished bathrooms. The money for the upgrade came from the sale of Measure F bonds, approved by voters in 2016.
Staff changes
Windsor High School Principal Stacy Desideri announced her resignation on May 15 in a letter to Windsor High School parents. Desideri cited personal reasons, wanting to have more time with family and a career change for the cause of her departure.
Lamar Collins, a Texas high school administrator with a unique resume and an extensive background in education, took the reins as Windsor High School’s new principal this year.
Collins has been an assistant principal and a principal in Ft. Worth Texas for the last five years.
Bringing many different avenues of experience to the table, Collins is also known for his motivational speaking work on educational issues and student/adult relationships and his radio talk show, which covers similar topics.
Collins took over for Desideri on July 1.
Cali Calmecac Language Academy (CCLA) fifth grade teacher Annette Zucconi took over as principal at Brooks Elementary School in July following Justin Tomola’s departure.
Zucconi first came to the Windsor Unified School District 19 years ago and started teaching English and Language Development at Windsor High School in 2002. She’s also taught in the Santa Rosa City School District and the Old Adobe Union School District. Later when she made her way to Cali she was selected as CCLA’s teacher of the year for the 2015-16 school year.
At its Dec, 17, meeting, the WUSD Board of Trustees accepted the appointment of Dr. Chris Canelake to the role of Director of Human Resources. Previous director, Mary Berkey, retired at the end of December.
District struggles with air quality, PSPS and fires
While everyone feels the burden of the “new normal” of fall fires, its impacts were felt heavily this year in the school district.
First, following a controversial set of decisions in the fall of 2018 over when to close due to air quality issues from wildfire smoke, the state and county both announced new air quality guidelines for school closure. An initiative called, “Get Smart about Wildfire Smoke: Clear Guidelines for California Schools” was announced on June 4.
But, the language still left the districts on the hook to determine for themselves whether they should close schools. Issues of equity also were raised as districts were reminded that schools often provide safe and supportive environments for their students and the most vulnerable students rely on them.
In early October, PG&E began the first of its Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and its initial confused communication caused the districts to close schools in anticipation of no power, but then hastily reopen them after discovering their facilities were unaffected.
Multiple PSPS continued throughout the month, causing missed school days and general confusion, but that was nothing compared to the impact of the Kincade Fire, which broke out Oct. 24.
Schools were closed, the town was evacuated and students would lose nearly two weeks of instruction. Students returned to school on Nov. 7.
Superintendent Brandon Krueger said the district gained four new families in the district, who lost their homes elsewhere due to the fires, and in addition they know of three families already in the district who lost their homes or suffered severe damage.
On Nov. 8 State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond sat down with superintendents from all over Sonoma County to discuss the recent disasters, including the 2017 fires, the 2018 and 2019 floods and the recent Kincade Fire, as well as what other things would help in the mission of educating California’s children.
Discussions included changes to the school calendar, including considering the so-called “45/15” calendar, also known as year-round school, wherein students attend for nine weeks, then get three weeks off. Though “summer vacation” would no longer exist, other holiday breaks like Thanksgiving and Christmas are still built into the calendar.
“If we looked at a 45/15 calendar we would have been off for most of October and that would have made things a little easier,” Bruce Harter, deputy state superintendent of operations said.
There was also a request for financial assistance to allow schools to acquire equipment such as Tesla Walls or generators that could help them keep the power flowing during PSPS events, and for the state to backfill budgets decimated by lost days of ADA and provide support for districts where falling property tax values due to destroyed structures impact funding.
Issues of mental health in schools and the ever increasing financial pressures also topped the discussion.
In December it was announced that the bill for cleaning Windsor school buildings after the fire total $945,000, which as of press time was not eligible for any federal assistance. The district was hopeful the state would be able to step in and assist.
6) People (and animals) of note
Heather Cullen
In January, Heather Cullen was named Teacher of the Year by her peers at Windsor Middle School.
She’s been teaching at Windsor schools since 2011. She teaches choir, the beginning careers in performing arts class and a rotation class at the middle school, which is an engineering class, she describes as “always building and getting kids out of their seats.” She’s also the Odyssey of the Mind director — they have teams from the middle school, the high school, and Cali Calmecac — and she runs the afterschool drama programs for Brooks and Windsor Middle.
But her work with kids doesn’t just end at school property. She’s also the director of the Windsor Performing Arts Academy, the Children’s Choir and she’s a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts.
WHS Lady Jags Junior Varsity competition cheer team
(Alana Schefer, Ashley Chau, Lacey Cash, Brynn Larson, Elizabeth Garcia, Melina Ceja, Analisya Nuno, Madison Casey, Kalie Pico and Annette Marroquin)
The Windsor High School Lady Jags Junior Varsity competition cheer team had a banner year, culminating in winning the title of national champions in Las Vegas on Feb. 22 and 23. The team of 10 girls, ranging in age from 14 to 16 and comprised of freshman and sophomores were undefeated, winning three regional competitions, the state championships in Bakersfield and finally the national title in Vegas.
The albino squirrel of Foothill Park
Teresa and Miles Tuffli were birding at Foothill Regional Park in March and were surprised to see an albino squirrel near Pond B. The Times ran a photo of the squirrel and it quickly went viral.
On Nov. 18, Brad Johnson posted on social media the answer to the question many people had wondered. Did Foothill Park’s famous albino squirrel survive the Kincade Fire?
Thankfully, the answer is yes. Johnson snapped a few photos of the creature perched on a burned tree.
K-9 Mako
Windsor’s own police K-9, Belgian Malinois Mako suffered a few setbacks this year. After wowing crowds with his prowess at National Night Out in August, he had to cut his demo short after biting his tongue while demonstrating his takedown skills. Then in December, he suffered a cranial cruciate ligament rupture in his knee during training. Mako had surgery and will be out for at least eight weeks.
Mina K. Burns
Windsor High School student Mina K. Burns was named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 students are recognized annually for their academic promise, and are placed among the top 50,0000 scores of the 1.6 million students who took the 2018 SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The Morris Family
The Morris family (Dad David, Mom Jaime and sons Dominic, Wyatt and Jack) brought Windsor its very own Christmas tree lot this holiday season and are hoping to start a new local tradition for the season.
A portion of the proceeds from Old Red Christmas Tree Farm will be split between the Windsor Knights youth sports league and the California Fire Foundation to support fire fighters and fire victims.
