In this two-part series we will count down the 10 biggest topics that dominated our coverage in 2019 in Windsor. From district elections to the Kincade Fire, to power outages and school closures, this is the year that was. In 2019, the Times tried to amp up some of our coverage of more global issues. In the midst of our weekly coverage of Windsor, we put out special sections on teen vaping, Sonoma Clean Power and the health of the Sonoma County coast, all in addition to our annual reports on cannabis and harvest.
Here, in countdown format, are the numbers five through one. Check out last week’s issue for the first five.
5) Development
Windsor Veterans Village
On July 24, the Windsor Town Council and other dignitaries broke ground on the Veterans Village project. The 9.75-acre parcel at the junction of Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive will house 59 one- and two-bedroom units for veterans with income between 30% and 50% of the area median income and will feature onsite services for vets provided by Veterans Resource Centers of America (VRC). Onsite amenities will include a community center, computer room, laundry facilities, dog park, community garden and basketball court. The project features green design elements and uses renewable energy technology.
The groundbreaking came after a July 9 meeting where the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to approve $1.2 million in county funds to help finalize Windsor’s Veteran’s Village project.
The $1.2 million was granted through the Sonoma County Community Development Commission on top of a previously approved county grant of $750,000. The program is also being supplemented by $500,000 from Home Depot and $500,000 from the town’s own funds collected as in-lieu fees on other projects.
In November 2018, Windsor Veterans Village, sponsored by Santa Rosa-based Veterans Resource Centers of America (“VRC”) and Urban Housing Communities LLC (“UHC”), received approval for $9.9 million in state funding under the Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention Bond Act.
In addition, there is a so-called permanent loan for $8.3 million and low income tax credits of nearly $13 million toward the project.
The total cost for Windsor Veterans Village is just under $35 million, with a per unit price of around $577,000.
The McClelland hotel
Also up for discussion this year was the ongoing saga of the McClelland hotel.
During the first review on June 6, 2018, concerns raised by the town and public included insufficient parking, loss of heritage oak trees, lack of “active use” on the street level and a general dislike of the architectural style of the design.
The revised project presented on Sept. 18 was a five-story hotel (up from four stories, but still within the approved height boundaries) with 159 guest rooms (up from 134); 2,641-square foot bistro/bar/breakfast on the ground floor; 1,373-square foot seasonal rooftop bar/terrace; 1,637 square feet of general retail space on the ground floor facing McClelland Drive; and 1,145 square feet of meeting space facing Market Street.
An underground parking garage has been added to provide all on-site parking (91 spaces) with an additional 19 spaces of public parking being placed along McClelland Drive. The 1.9-acre parcel would be divided into two parcels, with approximately 1.2 acres reserved for the hotel and approximately 0.7 acres remaining undeveloped, or “land banked” for future development.
In addition to the rooftop bar/terrace, the new fifth floor also houses nine suites with private balconies.
Feedback from the council and public included continued concerns about parking, a desire to see if the rooftop bar could be made a year-round attraction and also slightly larger, the possibility of installing a full-service restaurant on the ground floor and some additional architectural tweaks, especially in regards to the current window design. In addition, there was discussion about the two ground floor meeting spaces, with concerns that there placement disrupted the street-level active use idea. Suggestions ranged from placing them on a higher floor, to removing one to help create the restaurant space, to making them able to open to the ground floor bar area to make them useable for entertainment and parties.
One final concern mentioned by both members of the public and several council members is what flag the hotel could potentially be under. At present the rendering calls it “The McClelland,” which everyone loved. However, it is likely to be franchised and could potentially be, for example, “The McClelland Hilton.” What that flag would be could potentially impact final approval.
With this feedback in mind, the applicant will now move forward with his formal application to be sent to the planning commission, which will weigh in and suggest additional changes, before in eventually returns to council for final approval. It is hoped the hotel could open in 2022.
Reach code
The other big development item for discussion in 2019 that ended with a lawsuit. At the Sept. 4 Windsor Town Council meeting, staff presented a draft ordinance to amend the municipal code and add an “All-Electric Reach Code,” which would mandate all new residential construction have electric appliances and allowing no gas infrastructure to be constructed.
That meeting featured copious comments from the public, including many of the developers who were against the adoption, several of whom hinted at legal challenges under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) should the council move it forward. In the end the motion to introduce the ordinance was carried by a 4-0-1 vote in favor, with one abstention, councilmember Bruce Okrepkie.
At the Sept. 18 meeting, a second reading by title only was to occur, but after discussion, the decision was made to hold off on the second reading until the Oct. 16 meeting to allow for additional public input and comment.
The town’s efforts to pass an all-electric reach code for new residential construction in order to curb Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHGs), came to fruition with it passing 4-0-1 at the Oct. 16 meeting of the Windsor Town Council.
On Nov. 19, Bill Gallaher filed a suit in Sonoma County Superior Court against both the Town of Windsor and the town council. Gallaher is a prominent local developer who has projects in Windsor. He was also present during public comment at the council meetings and warned of this outcome.
The 17-page lawsuit claims the passing of the reach code was a violation of the CEQA process of the code, and argues that a faulty study was used as the basis for the benefits of the code and the exemption from the CEQA process. The suits claim a full environmental impact report and review under CEQA is the only way to legally change the building code.
On Nov. 22, Windsor-Jensen Land Co. LLC, the developer planning to build 200 new homes along Jensen Lane (a project that has its own controversies), filed a second lawsuit citing similar issues.
“The next steps are for the town council to consider how they would like to proceed in response to the lawsuits,” MacNab said. Several closed-door-session meetings about the litigation have already occurred since the filing.
Both lawsuits reference fire-related issues, as well as the uncertainty of public safety power shutoffs as reason not to rely on electric. However, PG&E, the company responsible for delivering both natural gas and electric to Windsor, has provided a letter of support for the code to Windsor.
“Currently we anticipate that the reach code will take effect Jan. 1, 2020,” MacNab said. “This presumes that the California Energy Commission reviews and approves the code language beforehand. If we do not receive approval before Jan. 1, the code would take effect sometime after Jan. 1.”
4) New faces
Several new faces joined the local ranks in 2019. Mark Essick took over as the Sonoma County Sherriff, and Captain Aristotle Wolfe took over the top spot at the Santa Rosa Area of the California Highway Patrol, which serves all of Sonoma County.
The Sonoma County Library Commission, at its Jan. 7 meeting, voted to hire Ann Hammond as the new, permanent director for the library, which spans 12 branches, two stations and multiple special collections and libraries.
Windsor Police Chief Carlos Basurto retired after 2 ½ years at the top job and was replaced by 30-year force veteran and Windsor resident Ruben Martinez.
At the March 20 town council meeting, Martinez and the other candidate for the post, Tim Duke, both had an opportunity to address the council. Interviews and selection took place the following week.
“Family is very important to me,” he said at the meeting. “It’s a big reason we enjoy living in Windsor, it still has that family-oriented feeling and it’s a safe place to live. Giving back is very important to me. I used to work in Windsor and I would love to come back and lead this team.”
“(Martinez’s) background and experience in law enforcement and knowledge of the Windsor community are a perfect fit for us,” said MacNab in a statement. “We are excited to have him serve as our police chief and I look forward to his leadership and contributions as he engages with the community. His appointment continues the tradition of law enforcement excellence and service that we have come to know and rely on through our relationship with the Sheriff’s Office.”
“I’m humbled and grateful for my selection as police chief,” Martinez said. “I look forward to working with the Windsor community as we continue to build a strong future for our town.”
After 13 years on the job Donna Legge said goodbye to her post as the Parks and Recreation director, effective July 1. Legge said she was taking a job with the city of Los Altos as its Recreation and Community Services director.
On July 18, Jon Davis took over, having served in various roles within the department for the last 15 years. Commenting on his appointment, Davis said, “I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve the town in which I live and raised both of my children. I look forward to working with town staff, the citizens and all of our wonderful local organizations as we together continue creating community through people, parks, and programs.”
Finally, after six months doing the job as town manager in an interim capacity, Ken MacNab was granted the title permanently on May 15.
MacNab joined the town of Windsor in 2016 after two decades of service in the north bay working in local government. Immediately prior to his tenure in Windsor, he was the planning manager for the city of Napa. MacNab lives in Santa Rosa.
Another member of the administrative team who moved on in 2019 was town attorney Robin Donoghue, who has announced her retirement in May. She was replaced by Jose Sanchez, who works for the same Oakland-based law firm, Meyers Nave, and who currently serves as Cloverdale’s city attorney. Sanchez was approved by the council, and started in June.
On Oct. 1, MacNab announced the appointment of Jessica Jones to the position of community development director, effective Oct. 7. Jones was formerly a supervising planner for the city of Santa Rosa, where she has worked for 13 years, managing the city’s advance planning team.
3) PSPS and Flooding
Flooding
2019 began with a series of atmospheric rivers that brought rain and wind to Sonoma County. While the worst of the damage took place in the western part of the county, Windsor had its share of issues. The huge oak tree that graced the pavilion between city hall and the police station came crashing down on Jan. 16 causing minor damage.
“It fell right between the hand rails (on the stairs) and didn’t damage them, and there’s a drop box for payments and it missed that, too,” Charlie Johnson of the Parks and Facilities Maintenance division for the town of Windsor said. “The police department said it sounded like an earthquake.”
Thanks to the normal town council meeting being moved to Tuesday night from its regular Wednesday slot, there were no cars in the parking lot when the tree came down. One small piece of flashing was ripped off the front of the police department. Crews were busy chopping up the remnants of the tree, believed to be between 150 and 200 years old while town employees and other locals stopped by to take photos and watch.
Flood waters filled the western parts of Windsor on Feb. 15 and then after a series of three storms blew through, and trees came down across Faught Road on Feb. 26. Cutting power to areas around Shiloh, Faught and Chalk Hill. The storm series left a tree adjacent to Mattie Washburn and one at a section of Old Redwood Highway north of town on the ground.
The same storm series caused a water safety scare when flood waters inundated the city of Healdsburg’s wastewater utility, the Water Reclamation Facility (WRF), where the city’s wastewater is treated. The flooding entered the treatment plant, knocking out pumps and motors as well as electrical and control equipment. As a result, the WRF was temporarily not able to treat wastewater.
Healdsburg’s WRF is only five miles north of Windsor’s well field located west of the town. Windsor had shut down the well pumps at the facility prior to the storm, because they knew flooding in the area was likely, but had to wait for Healdsburg to finish assessing the damage to its utility before turning the pumps back on.
Service was restored on March 5, with no contamination.
Public safety power shutoffs
Natural disasters were not the only ones being contended with this year. Prior to the start of fire season, PG&E announced it would be implementing Public Safety Power Shutoffs in 2019 which preemptively shuts off power to people in high-fire threat areas in cases of extreme weather.
PG&E put on a full media blitz, attempting to educate consumers about PSPS and also to make sure they had contact information for customers as well as a list of customers with a medical need for power.
If a PG&E customer is enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline Program, which designates them as a customer who have special energy needs because of health conditions, then PG&E will make a concentrated effort to verify that the customer knows the power will be shut off.
To prepare for the possibility of a power shut off, PG&E recommended that customers take some time to think about what they may need in the case of a potentially three to five day power outage.
Some of the suggested steps include: identifying backup charging methods for phones and keeping hard copies of emergency phone numbers; have a back-up plan for medical needs and livestock; restock emergency kits; know how to manually open garage doors. “Our goal, dependent on weather, is to send customer alerts at 48 hours, 24 hours and just prior to shutting off power,” spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “We will do so through automated calls, texts and emails. The cadence and frequency of notifications will depend, however, on the forecasted extreme weather conditions and how quickly those threats change, among other factors. We will also use pge.com and social media channels, and we will keep local news and radio outlets informed and updated.”
The first PSPS took place on Oct. 8, with four more (Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Oct, 29 and Nov. 21) taking place before the fire season was declared at an end. The shutoff, which was in effect when the Kincade Fire started on Oct. 23, also included gas service.
During the first shutoff on the morning of Oct. 9, the only areas within town limits affected were along the Shiloh Road corridor, and some of the areas in the unincorporated parts of Windsor. Though the schools had initially planned to stay shuttered through at least Oct. 10 and possibly Oct. 11, the realization that power was still flowing to all the campuses, and the majority of the town, and that no additional shut offs were coming, had the district re-opening on Thursday, Oct. 10.
This was a pattern that would remain for all the subsequent PSPS, with the Shiloh corridor being the only incorporated sections of Windsor impacted.
In the meantime, the Windsor library opened to give students out of school a place to go and activities to enjoy, and the town opened a community charging center providing device charging, games and puzzles and a TV for news updates.
One initial challenge, however, was that as soon as PG&E announced its intentions, its website crashed as customers tried to see if they were in the outage barriers.
2) District Elections
The end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 brought about significant changes to the way future town council elections will be run in Windsor.
At the Jan. 15, 2019 meeting of the Windsor Town Council then-Town Attorney Robin Donoghue started things off with a brief presentation on the history of a letter sent on Oct. 22, 2018 from Malibu-based law firm Shenkman & Hughes to the city. The letter threatened a lawsuit if the town did not switch to district elections, citing potential violations of the California voting rights act.
On Dec. 5, 2018 the council voted to begin the safe harbor period to start the process of transition to district elections. The meeting was the next step in that process, and various options for the new voting model emerged.
Following the Feb. 13, 2019 meeting of the town council, there were three draft maps available for viewing, though everyone involved stresses these are extremely early days in terms of finalized maps and timelines.
The meeting began with a presentation from the consultant helping the town work its way through the process. Karin McDonald led a brief PowerPoint and then Jaime Clark took over. She is the data and computer specialist who ran the computer program to draw the potential districts.
Several of the councilmembers had come in with their own hand-drawn maps, and they helped form the basis of the drafts. However, it soon became clear that the process would have a few complications.
To start with, all the districts must have similar populations, within a standard deviation of 5%. That means that each district can have only 5% more or 5% fewer numbers of citizens in it than any other district. The population goal for the district depends on whether the town ultimately decides on four districts or five. For four districts the ideal population per district is 6,700 and for five districts it is 5,360. The computer tool Clark was using showed a running tabulation f both population and deviation, allowing watchers to see instantly what census blocks should be added or removed.
The census blocks add their own challenges, because they are immutable. They cannot be moved, changed or divided and so the ability of drawing districts around them becomes constrained. They all contain the same numbers of people, about 60 people, meaning in high population neighborhoods blocks are geographically small, while in more rural areas, blocks may be quite large. They can also be an odd shape. For example, there is a long, thin spear of a block that runs parallel and just west of Highway 101 that proved to be quite tricky to place.
Voting rights law also requires that districts be both contiguous and not create islands of districts inside other districts. In addition, after multiple public conversations, several so-called communities of interest were identified around the town, and the goal was to keep those communities intact throughout the districting process.
Identified communities of interest included the Palms Neighborhood, southwest Windsor, the areas surrounding Pleasant Oak Park, the area around Bluebird Drive, the area around Dear Creek, the area between Deer Creek and Gumview, Foothill Oaks, Foothill Regional Park, the area between Jensen and Shiloh, the area north of Esposti Park, the area around Robbins Park, the area south and east of Old Redwood Highway and the Home Owner’s Association’s of Lakewood and Oak Hill.
Another concern expressed by councilmembers was to not divide east and west Windsor from each other, though the consensus from public comment was that this was not a particular concern to the citizens.
At the March 20 meeting the final map was created and approved by first reading. The map was comprised of four districts. District A (changed to District 1 after approval) is the northwest quadrant of Windsor, while district B (District 2) is the northeast quadrant. District C (District 3) is bordered by Vinecrest in the north, Highway 101 to the east and Pool Creek to the south, and is on the east side of Highway 101. District D(District 4) is the largest geographically, encompassing the entire southern edge of the town on either side of 101 as well as significant land to the west and Merner Drive to the east.
Each district will vote in a representative every four years, while an at-large mayor will be voted on by the entire populace every two years. While the map was relatively uncontroversial (though several councilmembers referred to it as a “compromise map”), public comment focused on the sequencing, or the decision to what districts will be voted on when.
The current sequencing had District 3 and the at-large mayor being voted on in 2020, with 1, 2 and 4 and the mayor being voted on in 2022. The delay of voting for District 1 until 2022 brought out some confused questions during public comment, with many of the concerns based around the fact that District 1 is largely Latino.
Nevertheless, the second reading and final adoption took place at the April 3 meeting.
1) Kincade Fire
On Oct. 23 a fire broke out in the area of the Geysers, over the next week the fire would build to become the Kincade Fire, which would sweep within a hair’s breadth of Windsor proper and scorch the unincorporated edges. It would lead to the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history and leave 77,758 acres burned. Though no one was killed, four people were injured and 374 buildings were destroyed. The fires is geographically the largest fire in California history.
On Oct. 26, with forecasts of wind and hot weather looking particularly grim, local officials called for a mass evacuation of Windsor and Healdsburg, and all points west. In all 180,000 people fled the flames.
Evacuation orders for the towns were lifted on Oct. 30 but it would take as much as week for power and gas service to be restored. The damaged areas were opened on Nov. 3. The Kincade Fire was 100% contained on Nov. 7.
According to PG&E, the general vicinity of the fire had the distribution lines de-energized at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, however the high-voltage transmission lines were left intact.
In an Electrical Incident Report (EIR) filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on Oct. 24, PG&E stated “at approximately (9:20 p.m.) on Oct. 23, PG&E became aware of a Transmission level outage on the Geysers No. 9 Lakeville 230kV line when the line relayed and did not reclose.
At approximately (7:30 a.m.) on Oct. 24, a responding PG&E Troubleman patrolling the Geysers No. 9 Lakeville 230 kV line observed that CalFire had taped off the area around the base of transmission tower 001/006. On site CalFire personnel brought to the Troubleman’s attention what appeared to be a broken jumper on the same tower.”
In a press conference on Oct. 24, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson stated that the tower in question is 34 years old and has been inspected four times in the past two years, including twice in 2019, once by climbing and once by drone. The only maintenance that had not been performed on the tower was a paint job.
“It appeared to have been in excellent condition, recently inspected,” he said.
According to Johnson, an internal investigation is ongoing and PG&E has not accepted responsibility for the fire.
“Filing the EIR does not tell us where the fire started so the fact we filed it does not tell us what caused the fire or where it started. CalFire, the experts in this, will draw their conclusion. We reported our findings to the regulator and are sharing them with you out of a sense of transparency.
“Now you may ask why was the transmission line on,” continued Johnson. “The transmission line was not among lines we de-energized in Sonoma County. The lines remained energized during the wind event consistent with our established protocols and procedures. In other words, they did not meet the conditions the we forecast for a transmission-level outage. We didn’t see the wind speeds in the forecast that we typically would see for those outages. At this point we still don’t know what happened. We did turn off the lower voltage distribution lines in the area because those did meet the criteria.”
Due to the fires and evacuations (and the PSPS which occurred before, during and after it) many fall and Halloween related activities had to be rescheduled, with both Windsor and Healdsburg re-doing their Halloween celebrations and having additional nights of trick-or-treating.
High school sporting events were also disrupted, and the North Coast Section had to take a special vote as to how to finish up the interrupted season. In the week after repopulation, communities began to put the pieces back together.
Hundreds were lined up at the Healdsburg Community Center the morning of Nov. 4 as the center transformed into the county’s local assistance center (LAC).
The services available at the LAC range from reentry kits to help with insurance and health services from the government as well as private insurers.
Crowds gathered on the Town Green beneath a clear sky still carrying the odor of smoke on Nov. 3. They carried hand-lettered and professionally made signs and banners, and turned their attention to their mayor as he stepped to the microphone.
“A lot of people don’t realize the gravity of how close we came ... the next day (after the evacuation) the vice mayor and I were brought into a room, and I will try to not get overly emotional about this,” Mayor Dominic Foppoli said with emotion coloring his voice. “It was one of the first times I ever saw Chief Matt (Gustafson) tell us he had bad news. He’s generally a very optimistic guy, but we were brought into a room and told that for all the modeling showed and this was not an if, but a when, that we needed to prepare for the fact that we were about to lose our town.
“All of the fire experts showed us exactly what was going to happen,” he continued to a silent crowd. “The fire was going to come down from the northeast, it was going to come down Chalk Hill Road it was going to get to Foothill Park and then it was going to burn through our entire city.”
Here he paused to collect himself.
“And once it hit Windsor it wasn’t going to stop. It was going to jump the highway, it was going to go to Northern Santa Rosa and burn all the way to the Pacific Ocean. We were going to lose our town, we were going to lose the Russian River Valley and we were going to lose a huge part of our county. This was, once again, not a maybe, not a possibility, this is what was going to happen.
“We had about 12 hours to prepare and process ... and as the winds picked up everything they said that was going to happen, happened. The fire came down from the mountains from the Mayacamas it went through the Knights Valley, it went down Chalk Hill and late in the morning of the weekend it hit Foothill Park. It hit the northeastern part of Windsor and it was at that point that Chief Matt, and I was with him at this point and I got to see first-hand what is probably going to be the most impactful day of my life. Two-hundred-plus firefighters said no more, not today, not in Sonoma County and not in Windsor.”
