The Sonoma County Library recently launched a “send our seniors mail” program where folks can send decorated cards, postcards, hand-written messages or even drawings to seniors in local senior-care facilities this holiday season.
With more time at home these days, why not get out the crafts or holiday cards and brighten someone’s day by sending a positive and uplifting message?
Kids can make their own cards, draw a picture or write a special message. Adults can do the same or even write an encouraging letter.
When received, staff at care facilities will distribute the mail to those residents who need some happiness and cheer during this time.
When composing your card or letter make sure it is legible, in large print and is handwritten. Keep your messages thoughtful and kind.
The program is a one-way mail program so do not include any requests for reciprocation.
Listed below are the senior-care facilities that are participating in the letter program:
● Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa Senior Living:
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
300 Fountaingrove Pkwy
Santa Rosa, CA, 95403
● Canterbury Home
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
2630 Canterbury Dr.
Santa Rosa, CA, 95405
● Clearwater at Sonoma Hills
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
710 Rohnert Park Expressway East
Rohnert Park, CA, 94928
● Cogir of Rohnert Park Senior Living
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
4855 Snyder Lane
Rohnert Park, CA, 94928
● Family House
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
6084 Country Club Dr.
Rohnert Park, CA, 94928
● Cogir of Sonoma Senior Living
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
800 Oregon St.
Sonoma, CA, 95476
● Springfield Place
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
101 Ely Blvd. South
Petaluma, CA, 94954
● Sunrise Senior Living of Petaluma
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
815 Wood Sorrel Dr.
Petaluma, CA, 94954
● Tuscan Senior Homes of Santa Rosa
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
1920 Grosse Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA, 95404
● Villa Capri at Varenna
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
1397 Fountaingrove Pkwy
Santa Rosa, CA, 95403
● Coastal Seniors
ATTN: Send our seniors mail
P.O. Box 437
Point Arena, CA, 95468
The Sonoma Library website will continue to add addresses of local senior-living facilities as they become available.
For more information visit: https://sonomalibrary.org/services/send-our-seniors-mail?fbclid=IwAR29ctjceiJPluXj3yIMizDIueu0lQMg8QFHH3OW4lG2wgM3ZuEnud14_Ug
