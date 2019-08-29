Fall Veggie Fest — On Sunday, Aug. 24 the Town Green was filled with even more green (and a few other colors as well) as the 19th annual Zucchini Festival took over the farmers market. Rick Krout won the Biggest Zucchini Contest, with his yellow and green monstrosity weighing in at 16.35 pounds. The Veggie Art Contest featured masterpieces made from produce, and the winners, who took home $25 in MarketBucks, were Marlee, age 6, (last name not given) and adult winner Kathilie Gruggett. Kidz Cooking was on hand to teach the kids how to make Zuke Fritters and the Windsor Regional Library had a selection of fun education activities. Market goers and Fest attendees also enjoyed the music of Heartwood Crossing. Normally, zucchini car races would be a part of the festivities, but unfortunately the person who provides and sets up the track had his vehicle break down on the side of the road on his way to the event. Because the track apparatus is quite large, another suitable vehicle could not be found to bring the system the rest of the way. Cars were entered in the art contest, and casual runs were made on the wheelchair ramp of the Town Green’s pavilion.
Photos Heather Bailey
