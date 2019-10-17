Ninth Annual Windsor El Dia de Los Muertos Celebration Set for Friday Nov. 1
Windsor's El Dia de Los Muertos celebration is set for the evening of Friday, Nov. 1 on the Windsor Town Green. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include a lowrider car show, food vendors, Latin American and Japanese American drumming and dancing, and a procession around the Town Green to honor Los Muertos -- family and friends now among the dead.
The event is free, as well as alcohol free. Performances for the event include music from Mariachi Tarasco, drums and dance from Loco Bloco San Francisco, entertainment from the students of the Cali Calmecac dance troupe, and drumming from Sonoma County Taiko. Dress and face painting in the spirit of the holiday is always encouraged. Giant puppets La Catrina and El Catrin will lead a procession around the Town Green honoring departed friends and family - Los Muertos! Bring an electric candle and join in the procession.
The traditional Latin-American holiday is family friendly and open to all. It's organized annually by a committee of volunteers in Windsor, this year led by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce. The committee is currently seeking businesses to help sponsor the cost of the event. Sponsors will have their names and business logos posted on the Muertos website and in advertisements taken out to promote the event. The Town of Windsor is the event's main sponsor.
In addition to the Nov. 1 celebration, Windsor Dia de los Muertos is hosting a free children’s sugar skull-making workshop and screening of the Disney movie “Coco” on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Library. Children ages 5-12 can attend and make their own sugar skull while watching the movie screening. Materials are provided courtesy of Mexicansugarskulls.com and the Town of Windsor. Sugar skull workshop continues as long as supplies last.
To join the Windsor El Dia de Los Muertos committee, inquire about becoming a vendor at the event, or become a sponsor, email windsormuertos@gmail.com.Sponsorship forms are available for printing on the event website: windsorblocoweb.wixsite.com/windsormuertos.
-Submitted by Dennis Bonè
