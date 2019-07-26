North Bay Zero Waste Symposium is an all-day zero waste event happening Wednesday, July 31, at SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. The event aims showcases zero waste policies, programs and infrastructure that design waste out of the system wherever possible and divert discarded materials through composting, reclaiming, reducing, reusing and recycling.
The North Bay Zero Waste goal is to:
- Educate the community on zero waste;
- Encourage zero waste as a goal for all North Bay county residents, cities, the county, businesses, institutions, and nonprofits;
- Support zero waste policy goals through action plans that significantly reduce waste and maximize recycling, composting and reuse;
- Support business zero waste certification through the Green Business Certification Institute which is aligned with LEED for Buildings Operations and Maintenance; and
- Provide a networking opportunity with like-minded organizations, businesses, institutions and residents.
Registration: $60 general, $20 student.
We can eliminate waste around the North Bay with the participation of all residents and businesses. Together, it is possible to be a model for the rest of the community and beyond. Find out more at https://zerowastenorthbay.org/
