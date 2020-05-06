Market of masks — On Sunday, May 3, the Windsor Certified Famers Market had its opening day, approximately a month later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the market opening was happily received there were significant differences from a normal year, including caution tape marking booth boundaries and patron and sellers alike in masks and gloves. The market was also smaller than usual, due to social distancing rules and COVID-19 safety guidelines. New rules and guidelines included the wearing of masks, no public bathroom available, 6-foot social distancing required, as well as 10 feet of distance between each booth. In addition, patrons could not touch any of the items or produce; they had to be handled only by the seller. There were also no free samples and a restriction on pre-made food, which could be packaged and sold for customers to heat and eat at home, but not offered hot and ready at the farmers market. The market expects these guidelines to be in effect through June, if not longer. Photos Heather Bailey

