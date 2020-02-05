Let the (hair) growing begin!
Move over Mo-vember, it’s time for St. Baldricks, the ninth annual festival of folks growing out their hair, for it to be shaved off to raise money for fighting childhood cancers.
Windsor participates each year, and this year the shave and celebration will take place at The Publican on March 28. Making an appearance this year will be local junior supporter, Noah Holbrook and his friend, Jake, who according to mom Tiffany have been growing their hair out together to be shavees for a second time.
Noah raised $3,000 and was a shavee for the 2018 event, and inspired Jake to participate for the 2019 event. They have now teamed up for the 2020 event. It works a bit like a jog-a-thon in terms of fundraising, but instead of taking laps around a track, participants agree to shave their head.
There is currently a list of seven shavees signed up. For more information, contact Matthew Joffe, 707-331-2934 or windsorstbaldricks@gmail.com.
To learn more, to check out the current fundraising leaderboard, or to join up or make a donation, go to stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/7783/2020?fbclid=IwAR2MXLQ9iIR_tZG1ZsvttBXBcqfpFPcm4mb--nNMA3Oe4aVutMqgrNHrQC8.
So get growing for the cause.
Leave the dumpsters alone!
According to social media posts the, some of our fellow residents have been taking advantage of park dumpsters, which is not legal. Town of Windsor and the Windsor Police are asking the residents of Windsor for help.
“When you are enjoying one of the many parks in the town and you see a vehicle, not one from the town of Windsor dumping their trash in the dumpsters please call dispatch at 707-565-2121, and if you can safely do so provide a license plate of the vehicle,” reads the post. “The park dumpsters are being used by people as their own private dumpsters creating issues when town staff is out cleaning the parks and emptying the trash cans. Just a note, violators will be held to answer in court.”
While I understand there is still a lot of dissatisfaction with the current garbage and recycling service, it is not cool to make your trash someone else’s problem, and guess what? You end up paying for it anyway, because where do you think the town gets its money?
So knock it off, dumpers, and as the police say, remember, if you see something, say something.
Reassurance from Herrington
On Jan. 27 the Supreme Court of the United States issued a 5-4 ruling that changed the so-called “public charge” definition. Previously, the public charge rule allowed the government to deny immigration to those deemed likely to need cash benefits. However, the new ruling expands the definition to now include noncash benefits like Medicaid, supplemental nutrition (SNAP) and federal housing assistance.
This was of special concern to school districts, who are often the conduit for these types of noncash benefits, and as a result, Dr. Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, issued a statement on the ruling.
"I want to make clear to our community that yesterday's ruling by the Supreme Court expanding the public charge rule does not affect public schools," said Herrington. "Families need to know their students will still be able to access important school services and school nutrition programs without penalty.
"Families should not be fearful of sending their children to school," he added. "Sonoma County school communities will continue to embrace and support all students and their families by providing a safe place to learn. In addition, we stand behind Sonoma County's social services agencies who have been unfairly targeted by this discriminatory ruling.
"This assault on legal immigration represents a sad day for America. Our country was founded, built, and strengthened by immigrants," stated Herrington. "We value all those who come to this country seeking a better way of life.
“Under the new regulation, legal immigrants into the United States could be denied permanent residency if immigration authorities deem them ‘likely at any time to’ enroll in any number of public benefits for more than a year. The list of benefits includes food stamps, federal housing assistance and health insurance through Medicaid. The Supreme Court's ruling does not affect public schools, school services or school nutrition programs.”
Heather Bailey is the editor of The Windsor Times.
