Wayward cattle
If you happen to be driving through the burn area, keep your eyes peeled for cattle. At a meeting for Kincade Fire victims put on by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau it was mentioned that there are a significant number of missing cattle from historic cattle farms destroyed when the fire swept through Knights Valley, Chalk Hill and Alexander Valley. There was discussion of sending up drones to looks for them.
While the story invokes some cute imagery, it’s important to remember that these animals likely represent generations of carefully cultivated breeding and in some cases may be the only tangible things left to some of these farm families.
So please drive carefully and keep your eyes peeled, and report any loose cattle you spot to either the Farm Bureau or Sonoma County Animal Services.
Do you like mosquitos?
No? Then do you hate them enough to help eradicate them?
The Town of Windsor is seeking applications from Windsor residents to serve as a representative on the Board of Trustees for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, for a two-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
The Board of Trustees representing each city/town meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The main purpose of the Board of Trustees of the Mosquito and Vector Control District is to organize and carry out an effective control program, and to develop a budget adequate to staff and support program.
Residents interested in serving on the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District may request an application by contacting Maria De La O, Town Clerk, at 707-838-1000 or via the town’s website at http://www.townofwindsor.com. Completed applications must be returned to the Town Clerk's office at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA 95492, by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. For more information on the appointment and the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, call 707-285-2200.
How about dogs?
That one is probably easier to answer. The issue of dog parks in Windsor has been an ongoing one, and in recent weeks the town has been conducting surveys of canine-owning locals to determine the needs and desires of the public in regards to dog parks.
There will be a community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the recent survey results, locations and amenities for a new dog park in the Town of Windsor. The meeting will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy building 400.
Holiday music
Windsor Middle School will be performing “High School Musical Jr.” in the multipurpose room on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 (a lowered the price due to fires).
Windsor Middle School will also be putting on its Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature music and skits from the WMS choir and drama classes. Admission is free.
The Windsor Community Choir will be performing at the following free public events in December:
Dec. 5 Windsor Tree lighting on the Town Green, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 Creche Festival at 1780 Yulupa Blvd. in Santa Rosa, 3 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 United Methodist Church on Brooks Road South, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 12 Windsor Senior Center on Foxwood Drive from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and Brookdale Windsor at the end of Adele Drive at 5:45 p.m.
Dec. 14 Community dinner at Windsor United Methodist Church, plan to come eat for free, noon.
Heather Bailey is the editor of The Windsor Times.
