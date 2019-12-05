This week, by coincidence, happens to be very animal centric, so it seems to be as good a time as any to point out the many, many wonderful animal charities here in Sonoma County, all of whom could use a little extra help this holiday season. Flat Broke Farm (livestock), the Sonoma County CHANGE Program (horses), Green Dog (dogs), and Dogwood Animal Rescue Project (pets) are some of my personal favorites.
White among the black
The first time we did a brief mention of Foothill Park’s albino squirrel—just a photo box and a caption—it became the highest read story on our website and our Facebook page, and also the most shared story for the month. So, when word of the devastation from the Kincade fir at Foothill came out, my thoughts turned to our little furry friend.
On Nov. 18, Brad Johnson posted on social media the answer to the question I think many people had wondered. Did Foothill Park’s famous albino squirrel survive the Kincade Fire?
We are pleased to say the answer is yes.
Johnson had a photo of the little guy perched on a downed branch. He’s surrounded by burn scar, making him even easier to see, which makes for a photo that is both stark and eerily beautiful.
“However, I do find some inspiration that, like many of us Windsor residents, this squirrel sturdily persists in the face of danger and midst of devastation,” Johnson said in his post.
Indeed sir, indeed.
Mako on the road to recovery
Windsor’s own police K-9, Belgian Malinois Mako is on the road to recovery after suffering a cranial cruciate ligament rupture in his knee during recent training. That’s the doggy equivalent of an ACL tear, according to the Sheriff Department. Mako had surgery and will be out for at least eight weeks.
“Like all our four-legged partners, Mako thinks he is unstoppable and is expected to make a full recovery . . . don’t worry, he’ll be back to sniffing out drugs and apprehending suspects soon,” they said on their social media.
Watching Mako show off his apprehension skills and then turn around and interact sweetly with kids is one of the highlights of Windsor’s National Night Out every year.
We wish Mako a speedy recovery (and many stiff drinks to his handlers, who get to figure out how to keep a high drive dog on the equivalent of bed rest without him destroying anything. Been there, done that, bought the very shredded t-shirt).
Cows still on the loose
Cattle are still being spotted roaming loose in the wake of the Kincade Fire in the Chalk Hill, Knights and Alexander Valleys. Please continue to keep your eyes peeled and report any bovine wanderers to the Farm Bureau or Sonoma County Animal Services.
Heather Bailey is the editor of The Windsor Times.
