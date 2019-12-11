When you think about middle school drama, it usually deals with social media. But, in this case, Windsor Middle School’s big drama this year was on stage, not Instagram, as it brought a production of “High School Musical” to life.
The play is the first production since the stage was remodeled thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Windsor. The lights and sound system were completely upgraded and local expert, Roger Oblad, volunteered his time to help with the installation and ensure that everything was working correctly.
The show looked and sounded great. I am so impressed that the students were able to learn how to use the digital LED lights as well as the wireless mics so quickly. (Oblad) really helped us out, I don’t know how we would have done it without him.
WMS’ Drama teacher Heather Cullen said, “It was such a great show. The cast is amazing.” When asked what’s next, Cullen said to look out for the Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser that is put on in partnership with Amie Lands and the school’s culinary program.
Brian Williams is the principal of Windsor Middle School.
