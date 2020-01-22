On Thursday, Jan. 30th, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Windsor Round Table pizza restaurant, the Windsor Democratic Club will hear presentations from representatives of campaigns for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. Each campaign representative will speak briefly, and then answer questions.
Club officers contacted the campaigns of the six Democratic candidates who were in the Jan. 14 televised debate, plus the campaign of Mike Bloomberg, who has placed in the top six in recent polls of Democratic candidates. The club has received definite commitments from four campaigns – those of Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
The club has been in contact with a representative of the Joe Biden campaign, and is also hoping to get a representative from Amy Klobuchar or Tom Steyer’s campaign.
The Democratic primary is on Tuesday, March 3. Mail-in ballots are sent to voters starting 29 days before an election, so these ballots should be received by mid-February. Those who are registered as “no party preference” can still vote in the Democratic primary, but they must do one of three things before voting:
- If a mail-in voter, call, email, fax or send a letter to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters by Feb. 25, asking for a Democratic ballot
- If a mail-in voter, visit the county elections office on or before March 3
- On election day, March 3, go to a voting center, including the county elections office, and request a Democratic ballot.
Those who are unsure how they are registered to vote can check online, at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information about the Jan. 30 event, see the website www.windsordemocrats.org or the Windsor Democrats Facebook page, or call Rick Massell at 707-696-9364 or John Broughton at 253-740-6249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.