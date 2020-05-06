Mattie Washburn has been extremely busy training staff on Google Classroom, getting the devices in the hands of our students, making phone calls to assist families with logging on and implementing Google Classroom and Zoom meetings successfully for the past few weeks.
This is definitely not the typical article we would be writing for the Windsor Times, but this is where we are in these unprecedented times.
As our staff works extremely hard during our distance learning, we are also planning for some fun activities. On Friday, May 15 between from 2 to 3 p.m., we will be having a drive-by parade. Mattie staff will be at the school, 6 feet apart from each other, and we would like all Mattie families to drive by and give us a wave and/or beep.
TK and Kindergarten will take place in the front circle off Pleasant Avenue, first and second grades will take place in the circle by the baseball fields. We will be having Spirit Days from May 26 to June 1. We are also planning on more fun videos and ways to say good-bye.
We are also working on a plan on how to return students’ belongings, please look for that information in our bi-monthly newsletter. From the Mattie staff to all of our Mattie families: we miss you so very much.
Julie Stearn is the principal of Mattie Washburn Elementary.
